Twin Securities Holds Position in Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX); As Hdfc Bank Limited Adr F Sponso (HDB) Market Value Declined, Holder Boston Common Asset Management Increased Its Holding

Twin Securities Inc increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 3761.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc bought 169,276 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 173,776 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.23 million, up from 4,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $110.94. About 217,526 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 07/03/2018 – Starboard Delivers Open Letter to Mellanox Hldrs; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Surpasses One Million 100Gb/s Ports With LinkX™ Optical Transceivers and Cables; 13/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $85; 29/05/2018 – Mellanox Launches Ground-Breaking Open Hyper-Scalable Enterprise Framework; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN OF 21.0 PERCENT TO 22.0 PERCENT; 19/03/2018 – STARBOARD: MELLANOX ACTION EMPHASIZES CHANGE IS NEEDED; 08/03/2018 – Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS MELLANOX EGM IS ‘UNNECESSARY’; 24/05/2018 – Mellanox Shareholders Overwhelmingly Support Company’s Best-in-Class Governance Proposals; 19/03/2018 – Starboard Comments on Mellanox’s Decision to Delay the 2018 Annual Meeting

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Limited Adr F Sponso (HDB) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 4,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 83,750 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.89 million, up from 79,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Limited Adr F Sponso for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.17% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $55.22. About 2.90 million shares traded or 37.13% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 08/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC in talks to buy Apollo Munich Health Insurance for about 10 bln rupees – Economic Times; 23/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Disclosure As Per Regulation 52(4) & 52(5); 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN- OFFERS CONSTITUTE SLI OFFERING UP TO 8.01% AND HDFC LIMITED OFFERING UP TO 4.08% OF HDFC AMC’S EQUITY SHARES (CORRECTS; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q NET INCOME 28.5B RUPEES, EST. 25.50B; 30/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS INR2.65B PRE-TAX GAIN ON SALE OF UNITS TO QUIKR INDIA; 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK TO CONSIDER ISSUING PERPETUAL DEBT ON APRIL 21; 12/04/2018 – Franklin India High Growth Exits HDFC, Cuts EIH; 24/04/2018 – HDFC TO CONSIDER ISSUE OF REDEEMABLE NCDS, HYBRID INSTRUMENTS; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS 4Q INCOME FROM DIVIDEND TO BE INR3.31B VS 2.23B Y/Y; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QUARTER PROFIT WAS 48.43 BILLION RUPEES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold MLNX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 4.77% less from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Financial Gp Incorporated stated it has 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Fil Limited holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 285,961 shares. 63,884 are owned by Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 161,791 shares. The Rhode Island-based Endurance Wealth Incorporated has invested 0.93% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Alpine Global Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 100,000 shares. 122,682 were reported by Capstone Advsrs Ltd Co. State Street stated it has 117,771 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 9,704 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co reported 789 shares. Pitcairn Com has 0.02% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 2,207 shares. Intrust National Bank Na reported 2,852 shares. Us Retail Bank De has invested 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). 3,393 are held by Gsa Prtn Llp. 37,126 were reported by Invesco.

More notable recent Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Mellanox to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 24, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Analysis And Spread Performance – September 8, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Different Mix, Same Results For Mellanox – Seeking Alpha” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chinese antitrust regulator starts NVDA-MLNX review – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “You’ve Never Heard of Mellanox, but It Should Be on Your Watch List – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.21 million activity.