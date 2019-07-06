Twin Securities Holding in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Increased as Stock Value Were Volatile; Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) Holder Litespeed Management Has Cut Holding by $2.66 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc sold 126,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 439,454 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23M, down from 566,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Ew Scripps Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.63. About 181,421 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 38.77% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 07/05/2018 – EW Scripps 1Q Rev $254.2M; 23/04/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS – HAS STREAMLINED ITS LOCAL MEDIA SEGMENT AND CORPORATE COST STRUCTURE AND EXPECTS TO YIELD MORE THAN $30 MLN IN ANNUAL SAVINGS; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 07/03/2018 – CMO Today: Discovery-Scripps Deal Closes; Brands Set For ‘Idol’ Return; Light Beer Marketing Face-Off; 17/04/2018 – Harry Anderson Tribute This Sat. on Laff; 07/05/2018 – E.W. Scripps Revenue Rises Above Expectations, Losses Were Narrower Than Estimates — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – GAMCO Asks For Vote to Help E.W. Scripps; 02/05/2018 – Scripps outlines transformation strategy in letter to shareholders; 02/05/2018 – SCRIPPS URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR BOARD’S 3 NOMINEES AT MEETING; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY RAISES SCRIPPS SYNERGY TARGET TO $600 MILLION BY 2020

Twin Securities Inc increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 649.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc bought 162,400 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 187,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 6, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 27/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB-‘ Corporate Credit Rating on IDT; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q EPS 15c; 30/04/2018 – IDT Extends Leadership in Datacenter and Networking Systems with Launch of Its Latest PCI Express Timing Devices; 04/04/2018 – Xiaomi Selects IDT® Wireless Charging Chipset for MI MIX 2S Smartphone and Wireless Charging Pad; 07/05/2018 – Sony Mobile Selects IDT Wireless Charging Chipset for XZ2 Smartphones and Wireless Charging Dock Solution; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 01/05/2018 – Integrated Device Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 07/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 23/03/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Since January 7, 2019, it had 15 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.15 million activity. Another trade for 9,396 shares valued at $184,106 was made by Peirce Mary on Wednesday, February 20. On Monday, February 11 SCRIPPS CHARLES E bought $94,631 worth of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) or 5,000 shares. The insider Lawlor Brian G. sold 11,000 shares worth $209,000.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 6 investors sold SSP shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.38 million shares or 6.27% less from 56.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 88,141 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs has invested 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Shine Inv Advisory Services owns 33 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 71,010 shares stake. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0.07% or 8,068 shares in its portfolio. Minnesota-based Punch Assoc Investment Mgmt has invested 0.84% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Mackay Shields Limited Co holds 0% or 31,400 shares in its portfolio. Victory accumulated 0.17% or 3.62M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 18,986 shares. Moreover, Whittier Tru Of Nevada has 0% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) or 119,017 shares. Prudential Fincl accumulated 0% or 90,697 shares. Preferred Ltd Company has 12,471 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Cove Street Cap Limited Liability Company holds 2.4% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) or 933,327 shares.

Litespeed Management Llc, which manages about $2.36 billion and $98.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tivo Corp by 1.07M shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $10.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). First Republic Invest Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 16,871 shares. 198,548 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Fifth Third Savings Bank invested 0.05% in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). Regions Fincl owns 943 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Water Island Capital Ltd accumulated 4.69% or 1.59M shares. Federated Pa reported 50,393 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 21,291 shares. Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 4.16 million shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 18,563 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Frontier Management Company Lc stated it has 605,195 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0.01% invested in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 21,395 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0.01% or 432,124 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd holds 2.27% or 56,861 shares. First Interstate National Bank & Trust holds 2,962 shares.