Twin Securities Holding In Celgene (CELG) Was Upped; Live Nation Entmt (LYV) Shareholder Accuvest Global Advisors Raised Position

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in Live Nation Entmt (LYV) by 37.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors bought 4,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 16,922 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12M, up from 12,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Live Nation Entmt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $66.34. About 2.20M shares traded or 111.91% up from the average. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 23/04/2018 – Global Superstar J Balvin Announces North American ‘Vibras Tour,’ Powered By Buchanan’s Whisky; 08/05/2018 – J. Cole Announces North American KOD Tour With Special Guest Young Thug; 14/05/2018 – Cal Jam 18 Announces Line-up; Foo Fighters Return As Headliners And Curators Of Cal Jam 18; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 18, 2018; 05/04/2018 – Variety: Live Nation Acquires Wolfson Entertainment, Management Home to Hall & Oates; 03/05/2018 – Live Nation 1Q Rev $1.48B; 15/03/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMEN TO OFFER $800M NOTES; 03/05/2018 – P!NK Announces 2019 North American Dates For Acclaimed Beautiful Trauma World Tour; 24/04/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc

Twin Securities Inc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 125.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc bought 179,621 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 322,721 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.83M, up from 143,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $98.85. About 4.24 million shares traded or 19.35% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ON OPDIVO; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Higher dose of Arena Pharma’s bowel disease drug meets study goal; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA IN R&D PACT W/ CELGENE FOR NEURODEGENERATIVE DISEASES; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 06/04/2018 – Check out today’s peer review: Abeona appoints new chief as Timothy Miller moves to CSO; Maxine Gowen passes Trevena baton to Carrie Bourdow; Scott Smith out in Celgene revamp; 10/04/2018 – Novartis drug Afinitor DISPERZ® receives FDA approval to treat TSC-associated partial-onset seizures; 29/03/2018 – CELGENE CORP CELG.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM MARKET WEIGHT; 18/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO SUBMISSION BASED ON SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FROM SCLC COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 CHECKMATE -032 TRIAL; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold LYV shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 139.93 million shares or 3.87% less from 145.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 909,875 shares. Blair William & Il owns 322,589 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank owns 23,046 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset has 0% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Ftb Advisors Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 743 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). American Century Cos has 42,165 shares. Putnam Ltd Llc owns 3.01M shares. Daiwa Secs Gru invested in 0.01% or 19,640 shares. State Bank holds 23,573 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 515 were accumulated by Salem Invest Counselors. Ems Limited Partnership invested in 729,167 shares or 3.15% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 4 shares. Accuvest Glob Advsr holds 0.65% or 16,922 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 544,519 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Citi Downgrades Live Nation, Breaks Down ‘Tricky’ Valuation – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) CEO Michael Rapino on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Live Nation Entertainment Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Top Entertainment Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Report notes Live Nation aided ticket resellers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29M and $171.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 2,798 shares to 8,981 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workday Inc Class A (NYSE:WDAY) by 2,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,986 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).