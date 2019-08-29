Twin Securities Has Upped Its Holding in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by $7.80 Million; Ipg Investment Advisors Maintains Position in Boeing Co Com (BA)

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 17.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc bought 202 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,345 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513.01M, up from 1,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $359.97. About 2.37 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 07/03/2018 – Anurag Kotoky: Breaking: Boeing starts showcasing interiors of middle-of-the-market jet to airlines. May seat as few as 200 and; 04/04/2018 – Boeing says India’s Jet Airways signs firm order for 75 737 MAX jets; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 15/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named a Superior Supplier by Boeing; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Boeing’s Acquisition of KLX Is Conditioned Upon the Successful Divestment and Separation of Energy Services Group; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO FOLLOW U.S. GOVT LEAD ON IRAN; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Aerospace group FACC aims to double sales by 2025 -Kurier; 18/05/2018 – Many feared dead, injured in passenger plane crash in Cuba; 02/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Boeing, Exits L3 Technologies; 10/04/2018 – Malaysia Airlines indicates interest in 20-30 widebody jets from Airbus or Boeing

Twin Securities Inc increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 649.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc bought 162,400 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 187,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 09/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at Conference May 30; 09/03/2018 – HMD Global Unveils the Nokia 8 Sirocco Premium Smartphone Featuring IDT’s Leading-edge Wireless Charging Technology; 04/04/2018 – Xiaomi Selects IDT® Wireless Charging Chipset for MI MIX 2S Smartphone and Wireless Charging Pad; 04/04/2018 – Xiaomi Selects IDT® Wireless Charging Chipset for Ml MIX 2S Smartphone and Wireless Charging Pad; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 08/03/2018 – IDT to Showcase its Latest Optical Communication Solutions at OFC 2018; 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TlAs; 14/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Integrated Device Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDTI); 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 44C

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $978.63 million and $292.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal Mart Stores Inc Com (NYSE:WMT) by 2,000 shares to 5,791 shares, valued at $564.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 203 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,105 shares, and cut its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Sa (NYSE:BBVA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barr E S & Com reported 1,622 shares stake. Washington Trust holds 106,651 shares or 2.15% of its portfolio. Fayez Sarofim & owns 0.01% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,263 shares. Primecap Management Ca has 1.25M shares. First Midwest Financial Bank Trust Division reported 13,498 shares stake. Stellar Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.28% or 1,121 shares. Harvest Mgmt Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Atwood & Palmer holds 56 shares. Dearborn Limited Company holds 0.17% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 6,770 shares. Harvest Cap Management Inc holds 0.06% or 530 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Grp Inc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 114,654 shares. Susquehanna Grp Llp holds 2.90 million shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Strategic Wealth Group Inc Llc holds 17,856 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Timber Creek Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 250 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Associated Banc accumulated 58,822 shares.

