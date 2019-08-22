Twin Securities Has Trimmed Stake in Cvs Health (Put) (CVS) by $28.43 Million as Share Price Declined; Take (TTWO) Valuation Rose While Force Capital Management Has Lowered by $507,600 Its Stake

Force Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 49.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc sold 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 5,470 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $516,000, down from 10,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $134.21. About 1.90M shares traded or 30.45% up from the average. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 02/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO SEES 2019 ADJ. REV. ABOUT $2.67B-$2.77B, EST. $2.87B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTWO); 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $2.5 BLN TO $2.6 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two fourth-quarter revenue misses estimates; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Rev $345M-$395M; 27/04/2018 – Giant Food and Wizards District Gaming Announce Partnership; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q EPS 77c

Twin Securities Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Put) (CVS) by 95.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc sold 536,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 27,300 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, down from 563,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $61.65. About 9.35M shares traded or 9.62% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS Issues $40B of Debt for Aetna Acquisition (Video); 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group results; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 30/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS exec tapped to run White House drug-pricing reform; Walmart in talks to buy Humana; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Plans Initiative on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CVS’ PROPOSED SR UNSECURED NOTES Baa1; REMAINS ON; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Launches Comprehensive Program to Help Patients Save Money on Medications; 16/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES KEVIN HOURICAN AS PRESIDENT OF CVS PHARMACY; 02/05/2018 – CVS Suspends Buybacks While Aetna Megadeal Gets Antitrust Review; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Recognized By DiversityInc as Top 50 Company for Diversity For Second Year in a Row

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset has invested 0.01% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). 3,900 are held by New England Research Management. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 13,113 shares. First Midwest Comml Bank Division holds 0.07% or 5,828 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Lc accumulated 274,163 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Pnc Fin Svcs Gru Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 5,218 shares. Moreover, Dumont & Blake Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 2,000 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Lc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc invested in 0.02% or 173,820 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp invested in 12,860 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Federated Investors Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 22,437 shares. Nicholas Inv Prtn Limited Partnership accumulated 53,931 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Alkeon Cap Llc stated it has 496,022 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. 3,410 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $198,769 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was bought by DORMAN DAVID W. Shares for $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South State Corporation accumulated 64,156 shares. Quantitative Inv Management Limited Liability Company, Virginia-based fund reported 80,700 shares. 1.10M were reported by Fiera Capital. Blue Edge Cap Ltd accumulated 13,426 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential Pcl invested in 2.41M shares or 0.45% of the stock. Adams Asset Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 86,854 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.9% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). The Connecticut-based Gilman Hill Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.11% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust invested in 0.43% or 6,000 shares. Summit Wealth Ltd Liability Co accumulated 63,018 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Com owns 670,000 shares. M&T Savings Bank reported 0.31% stake. Foundry Prns Ltd Liability holds 322,606 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Moreover, Jefferies Group Lc has 0.13% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 292,494 shares. Gibraltar Cap Mngmt has invested 3.36% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

