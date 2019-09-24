Twin Securities Has Raised Its Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Position; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position Has Upped by Lakewood Capital Management Lp

Lakewood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp bought 59,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 901,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $184.35 million, up from 842,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $212.78. About 197,742 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 03/04/2018 – Exclusive – U.S. power traders exit Goldman; 09/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein reportedly is prepping his exit; 15/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS ANNOUNCES GENDER DIVERSITY GOAL IN MEMO; 15/04/2018 – Partners Group, Charlesbank near deal for Hearthside Food; 01/05/2018 – GOLDMAN’S WALDRON: CAN’T THINK OF TIME MORE RIPE FOR DEALS; 26/04/2018 – German discount fashion retailer NKD put up for sale; 21/03/2018 – Exclusive – Goldman among bidders for energy marketing outfit; 01/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Details Of 2018 Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Webcast; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Investing & Lending Rev $2.09B; 19/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS CUTS INDIA FY19 GDP GROWTH EST. TO 7.6% FROM 8%

Twin Securities Inc increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 3761.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc bought 169,276 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 173,776 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.23 million, up from 4,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $111.99. About 16,016 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Raises 2Q View To Rev $260M-$270M; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Delivers Open Letter to Mellanox Shareholders; 09/04/2018 – Chinese Leading Weather Research Institute Selected Mellanox lnfiniBand, Replacing OmniPath in an Existing Data Center; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.02 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES RESPONDS TO STARBOARD VALUE – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – MELLANOX HOLDER STARBOARD FILES PRELIMINARY PROXY STATEMENT; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees 2Q Rev $255M-$265M; 13/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $85; 13/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Star Bulk Carriers, IPG Photonics, Mellanox Technologies, Hollysys Automation Technologies, Es; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox lnfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold MLNX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 4.77% less from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 7,611 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited holds 169,059 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt LP holds 143,780 shares or 1.95% of its portfolio. Cortina Asset Management Llc reported 0.29% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Carroll Fin Assocs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 13 shares. Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings Limited stated it has 5.55% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Menora Mivtachim Holdg Ltd stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Lenox Wealth Inc has 65 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Btg Pactual Global Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.87% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 31,270 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 46,077 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prns Limited Co accumulated 3.78% or 275,127 shares. Gsa Partners Ltd Liability Partnership holds 3,393 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Twin stated it has 6.96% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Magnetar Ltd Company stated it has 1.70 million shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $2.21 million activity.

More notable recent Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nvidia Stock Rides the Trump-China Roller Coaster – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chinese antitrust regulator starts NVDA-MLNX review – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “All Bets Are Off With the Nvidia Stock Rally – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NVIDIA Sparks Rumors to Beat Rivals in Mellanox Buyout Race – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 120,000 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $26.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.76M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.04M shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).