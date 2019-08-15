Twin Securities Has Raised Its Holding in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by $7.80 Million; Hhr Asset Management Increased Ptc (PTC) Holding

Twin Securities Inc increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 649.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc bought 162,400 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 187,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 07/05/2018 – Sony Mobile Selects IDT Wireless Charging Chipset for XZ2 Smartphones and Wireless Charging Dock Solution; 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q REV. $224.6M, EST. $222.2M; 09/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Video Transcoding Innovations at NAB 2018; 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 09/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at Conference May 30; 27/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB-‘ Corporate Credit Rating on IDT; 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TIAs; 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 44C; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Rev $224.6M; 04/04/2018 – Xiaomi Selects IDT® Wireless Charging Chipset for Ml MIX 2S Smartphone and Wireless Charging Pad

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 3.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc bought 10,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The hedge fund held 301,265 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.77 million, up from 290,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $63.24. About 883,046 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 08/05/2018 – TeamViewer is Now Integrated into PTC’s ThingWorx®; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q REV. 40.1B RUPEES; 08/03/2018 – Staples Solutions Goes Live with PTC’s Retail Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Solution; 30/05/2018 – KloudGin Joins the PTC Partner Network Bringing AI-based Connected Field Service, Asset and Inventory Management Cloud Product; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 08/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q REV. 40.1B RUPEES, EST. 42.80B; 17/05/2018 – PTC Continues Competitive Momentum with New and Expanded Creo Customers

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 48,965 shares to 220,865 shares, valued at $26.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Polarityte Inc by 139,093 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 535,967 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.