Twin Securities Has Raised Holding in Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) by $18.62 Million; Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Stake Maintained by Tealwood Asset Management Inc

Twin Securities Inc increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 3761.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc bought 169,276 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 173,776 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.23M, up from 4,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $111.54. About 92,040 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Had Seen 2Q Rev $255M-$265M; 23/04/2018 – Eyal Waldman, CEO and President of Mellanox Technologies Receives the 2018 Global Industry Leader Award; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O SEES QUARTERLY REVENUE $255 MLN TO $265 MLN; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox lnfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Technologies Increases 2Q and Full Yr 2018 Outlook; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD- PROPOSES SOLUTION TO ALLOW UNIVERSAL PROXY CARD, PLURALITY VOTING TO BE IMPLEMENTED WHILE HOLDING ANNUAL MEETING AT MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES; 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees 2Q Non-GAAP Gross Margins 68.5%-69.5%; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE LP SAYS BELIEVES MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES’ “EGM IS UNNECESSARY AND DESIGNED TO IMPROPERLY DELAY 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING”; 19/03/2018 – Starboard Comments on Mellanox’s Decision to Delay the 2018 Annual Meeting

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 33.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc bought 3,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 15,792 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.07M, up from 11,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $106.56. About 362,044 shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS $1.11; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Rises on Hepatitis C Beat, Alexion on Study: Health Wrap; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS PLANNED IN UNITED STATES, EUROPEAN UNION, AND JAPAN IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 15/03/2018 Alexion Announces Positive Top-Line Results Showing Successful Phase 3 Clinical Study of ALXN1210 in Complement Inhibitor; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals Sees FY EPS $4.35-EPS $4.75; 11/04/2018 – Alexion to Buy Wilson for $790 Million for Rare Drug (Correct); 15/03/2018 – ALEXION REPORTS POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS SHOWING SUCCESSFUL; 20/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS – ALEXION WOULD LIKE TO CLARIFY THAT NO COMPULSORY LICENSE OF SOLIRIS WAS REQUESTED OR GRANTED IN BRAZIL; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Launches SEK6.56B Cash Offer For Wilson Therapeutics; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $249.1M

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $2.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold MLNX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 4.77% less from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lazard Asset Limited Company holds 38,193 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Monetary Mngmt Gp invested 0.01% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Balyasny Asset Ltd Llc invested 0.04% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). 810 were reported by Benjamin F Edwards And Communications Inc. Envestnet Asset Incorporated holds 0% or 6,631 shares in its portfolio. 42,060 were reported by Cortina Asset. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 123,978 shares. 26,766 were reported by Paloma Prtnrs. Natixis Advsr Lp stated it has 0.05% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 1.22M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Herald Invest Mngmt Limited stated it has 192,270 shares or 5.92% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Gardner Lewis Asset LP has invested 1.95% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 7,728 shares stake. Prudential Pcl stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). 161,791 are owned by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Llc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc, which manages about $381.25M and $245.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 2,982 shares to 9,658 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 8,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,650 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 34 investors sold ALXN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 203.05 million shares or 2.34% less from 207.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South Dakota Inv Council invested 0.14% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com reported 0.01% stake. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.04% or 23,741 shares in its portfolio. Leavell Investment stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Private Tru Na holds 0.42% or 16,054 shares in its portfolio. Origin Asset Mngmt Llp reported 1.02% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Tortoise Mngmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 12 shares. Duncker Streett And Incorporated holds 300 shares. Bp Public Limited Company owns 22,000 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Prns has invested 0.05% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 29,524 shares. Ls Advsr Llc invested in 6,707 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 13,300 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 310,394 shares. Driehaus Cap Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 1,565 shares.