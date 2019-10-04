Twin Securities Has Lifted Position in Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) by $26.08 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Grubhub (GRUB) Stock Price Declined, Fred Alger Management Has Lowered Stake

Twin Securities Inc increased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 393.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc bought 255,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The hedge fund held 320,653 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.83M, up from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $97.12. About 286,288 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 08/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics 1Q Loss $46.4M; 07/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $55; 09/04/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 09/03/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS HOLDER CHOP REPORTS 10.7% STAKE; 20/03/2018 – SPARK’S LUXTURNA GETS FIRST COMMERCIAL USE 3 MOS AFTER FDA OK; 11/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Spark Therapeutics; 09/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION – TO CONSIDER VIEW OF ISS, AMONG OTHERS REGARDING ELECTION OF SPARK THERAPEUTICS’ BOARD AT 2018 MEETING

Fred Alger Management Inc decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc sold 39,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 691,791 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.95 million, down from 730,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $54.08. About 1.63 million shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 23/04/2018 – RAN SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR GRUBHUB AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 15/03/2018 ShiftPixy Delivers a Revolution to Fast Food and Fast Casual; 15/03/2018 – Gig Economy Transforming Restaurant Industry by Managing Rising Delivery Demand Craze; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 38C; 23/04/2018 – Half Sky’s Li Ran Pitches GrubHub at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 10/04/2018 – Bill Gurley, general partner at venture capital fund Benchmark, has backed companies like OpenTable, Zillow, Grubhub and Uber; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q ADJ EPS 52C; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: Ll RAN SAYS GRUBHUB HAS A LARGE ADDRESSABLE MARKET GIVEN DEMAND FROM YOUNGER CONSUMERS; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Rev $232.6M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold ONCE shares while 42 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 29.01 million shares or 2.64% more from 28.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 7,976 shares in its portfolio. Cap Fund Management holds 0.02% or 17,314 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ancora Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Jefferies Grp Incorporated Lc owns 0% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 5,221 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Water Island Lc owns 16,600 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Gardner Lewis Asset Lp accumulated 375,397 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.02% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Carlson Capital LP invested in 0.38% or 245,000 shares. Baker Bros Ltd Partnership holds 751,927 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Lmr Prtnrs Llp holds 1.37% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) or 366,670 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Pnc Service Grp Incorporated reported 400 shares stake. Css Limited Co Il owns 1,000 shares. State Street Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.30M shares.

Analysts await Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 57.58% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.33 per share. GRUB’s profit will be $12.79 million for 96.57 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Grubhub Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12B and $26.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Planet Fitness Inc Class A by 28,196 shares to 1.25 million shares, valued at $90.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognex Corp. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 355,144 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.95M shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

