Twin Securities Has Lifted Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Position by $7.80 Million; Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Has Lifted Dave & Busters Entmt (Put) (PLAY) Position by $627,200

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (Put) (PLAY) by 33.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp bought 12,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The institutional investor held 51,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, up from 38,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $40.13. About 661,295 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES NET INCOME OF $95 MLN TO $110 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Rev $1.2B-$1.24B; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECREASE IN LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGITS FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES (13 WEEKS), DECREASED 5.9%; 04/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Investors May Win by Playing the Waiting Game; 03/04/2018 Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Net $35.6M; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Down in Low to Mid Single Digits; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES EBITDA OF $255 MLN TO $275 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Rev $304.9M

Twin Securities Inc increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 649.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc bought 162,400 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 187,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 13/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Latest Technology Solutions at TECHNO-FRONTIER 2018; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrms IDT ‘BB-‘ Rtng; Outlook Rvsd To Pos From Stble; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q EPS 15c; 08/03/2018 – IDT to Showcase its Latest Optical Communication Solutions at OFC 2018; 10/04/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 27/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB-‘ Corporate Credit Rating on IDT; 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q REV. $224.6M, EST. $222.2M; 09/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at Conference May 30; 21/04/2018 – DJ Integrated Device Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDTI); 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TIAs

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50 billion and $87.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 161,746 shares to 51,154 shares, valued at $806,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.16M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Expedia Group Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold PLAY shares while 62 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 37.35 million shares or 4.80% less from 39.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Co owns 22,414 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amp Cap invested in 5,900 shares. Franklin Resource Inc invested 0.02% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Lpl Fin Ltd Liability reported 4,886 shares. Bridgeway accumulated 0.01% or 11,900 shares. Northern Corp stated it has 504,985 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins holds 38,002 shares. 135,597 were reported by Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated. State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 86,379 shares. 2,539 were reported by Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability. Paloma Prtn Mngmt owns 0.02% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 12,632 shares. Stifel Corp invested in 205,621 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Alps Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 8,494 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 1,695 shares. Legal General Gru Pcl has invested 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley has 343,137 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 167,973 are owned by Retirement Of Alabama. Fort LP holds 6,590 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Comml Bank Of America Corp De reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Suntrust Banks accumulated 9,177 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 0.01% or 6.52M shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Assoc holds 12,108 shares. Kopp Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 4.38% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Voloridge Inv Ltd owns 39,109 shares. United Services Automobile Association holds 0% or 24,284 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Moreover, Legal General Group Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 150,448 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp owns 0.01% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 384,186 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board has 586,000 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Moreover, Oakworth Cap Inc has 0% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI).

