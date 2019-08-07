Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. (TRWH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC)

Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:TRWH) and Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC), both competing one another are Resorts & Casinos companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. 30 2.13 N/A 2.03 12.97 Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation 96 1.43 N/A 0.46 224.68

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:TRWH) and Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation 0.00% 1.5% 0.6%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. and Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation 0 2 4 2.67

Meanwhile, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation’s consensus target price is $123, while its potential upside is 43.59%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 78.7% of Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 83.6% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.6% of Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.2% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. -6.19% -9.41% -16.57% 0% 0% -11.89% Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation 1.32% 5.19% -3.42% 16.3% -13.38% 44.99%

For the past year Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation beats Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club and Grand Residences by Marriott brands. The company also develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand. It sells points-based vacation ownership products through Marriott Vacation Club points-based ownership programs focused in North America and the Asia Pacific; and weeks-based vacation ownership products. As of December 30, 2016, the company operated 60 properties with 13,318 vacation ownership villas and approximately 400,000 owners in the United States, and 8 other countries and territories. In addition, it is involved in financing consumer purchases of vacation ownership products; and renting vacation ownership inventory. The company sells its upscale tier vacation ownership products primarily through a network of resort-based sales centers and off-site sales locations. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.