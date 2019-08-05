Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (TRWH) Reaches $24.75 Low on Aug, 5; Stadium Capital Management Has Trimmed Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Position

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI) stake by 60.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 343,757 shares as Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI)’s stock rose 7.92%. The Stadium Capital Management Llc holds 221,718 shares with $756,000 value, down from 565,475 last quarter. Universal Technical Institute Inc now has $99.70 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.91. About 4,199 shares traded. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) has risen 14.11% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.11% the S&P500. Some Historical UTI News: 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC – 2018 EBITDA IS STILL EXPECTED TO BE NEGATIVE; 14/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE: CFO PETERSON LEFT BY MUTUAL PACT; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC – 2018 OPERATING LOSS IS NOW EXPECTED BETWEEN $28 MLN AND $33 MLN; 14/05/2018 – UTI NAMES SCOTT YESSNER AS INTERIM CFO; 14/05/2018 – UTI Appoints Scott Yessner as Interim Chief Financial Officer; 22/04/2018 – DJ Universal Technical Institute Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTI); 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $310 MLN TO $320 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Nantahala Capital Management Exits Universal Technical Institute; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N – SEES 2018 OPERATING LOSS BETWEEN $28 MILLION AND $33 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE BETWEEN $24 MILLION AND $25 MILLION

The stock of Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TRWH) reached all time low today, Aug, 5 and still has $22.52 target or 9.00% below today’s $24.75 share price. This indicates more downside for the $1.02B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $22.52 PT is reached, the company will be worth $91.53 million less. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $24.75. About 23,288 shares traded. Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TRWH) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.02 billion. The firm owns and manages the Twin River Casino and Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; the Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; the Dover Downs Hotel, Casino and Raceway in Dover, Delaware; and the Arapahoe Park racetrack and Havana Park off-track betting in Aurora, Colorado. It has a 12.14 P/E ratio. As of March 28, 2019, its casinos had an aggregate of approximately 400,000 square feet of gaming space, 8,500 slot machines, 260 gaming tables, 65 stadium gaming positions, 40 dining establishments, 20 bars, 3 entertainment venues, and 1,200 hotel rooms.

Analysts await Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TRWH) to report earnings on August, 13. TRWH’s profit will be $22.19M for 11.46 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.47% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TRWH) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "Standard General To Tender Shares In Twin River Tender Offer – PRNewswire" on July 15, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: "Twin River Announces Preliminary Results Of Tender Offer – PRNewswire" published on July 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: "Twin River Worldwide Holdings to Release Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 12, 2019 – PRNewswire" on July 30, 2019.

Analysts await Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $-0.18 EPS, up 65.38% or $0.34 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.27 actual EPS reported by Universal Technical Institute, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.98, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

