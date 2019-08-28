Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. (TRWH) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:TRWH) and its competitors on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Resorts & Casinos companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. has 78.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 59.09% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. has 2.6% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 11.64% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 4.68% 16.76% 4.66%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. N/A 29 12.97 Industry Average 223.54M 4.77B 37.63

Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.70 2.64 2.61

The potential upside of the competitors is 41.79%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. -6.19% -9.41% -16.57% 0% 0% -11.89% Industry Average 1.85% 3.77% 13.08% 16.43% 8.86% 25.27%

For the past year Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. has -11.89% weaker performance while Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s competitors have 25.27% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 0.87 and has 0.83 Quick Ratio. Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s peers.

Dividends

Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.