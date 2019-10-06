Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. (TRWH) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:TRWH) and its rivals on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Resorts & Casinos companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.7% of Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.09% of all Resorts & Casinos’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.64% of all Resorts & Casinos companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. 78,258,948.30% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 4.68% 16.76% 4.66%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. 17.71M 23 12.97 Industry Average 223.54M 4.77B 37.63

Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.56 3.78 2.55

As a group, Resorts & Casinos companies have a potential upside of 68.62%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. -6.19% -9.41% -16.57% 0% 0% -11.89% Industry Average 1.85% 3.77% 13.08% 16.43% 8.86% 25.27%

For the past year Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s rivals have 0.87 and 0.83 for Current and Quick Ratio. Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s competitors.

Dividends

Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s competitors beat Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.