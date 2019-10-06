Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. (TRWH) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:TRWH) and its rivals on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Resorts & Casinos companies, competing one another.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
78.7% of Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.09% of all Resorts & Casinos’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.64% of all Resorts & Casinos companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.
|78,258,948.30%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|4.68%
|16.76%
|4.66%
Valuation & Earnings
In next table we are contrasting Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.
|17.71M
|23
|12.97
|Industry Average
|223.54M
|4.77B
|37.63
Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. is more affordable than its peers.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|2.56
|3.78
|2.55
As a group, Resorts & Casinos companies have a potential upside of 68.62%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.
|-6.19%
|-9.41%
|-16.57%
|0%
|0%
|-11.89%
|Industry Average
|1.85%
|3.77%
|13.08%
|16.43%
|8.86%
|25.27%
For the past year Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s rivals have 0.87 and 0.83 for Current and Quick Ratio. Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s competitors.
Dividends
Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 6 of the 6 factors Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s competitors beat Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.
