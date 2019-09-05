Twin Focus Capital Partners Upped Its Encana (ECA) Holding; Phillips 66 Com (PSX) Stock Value Rose While Fruth Investment Management Increased Stake by $780,805

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 187.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc bought 56,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 86,109 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $4.55. About 4.56M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 08/05/2018 – Encana Access Event Set By National Bank Financial for May. 15; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Rating Outlook Changed to Stable From Positive; 01/05/2018 – Encana delivers solid first quarter financial results; company on track to deliver more than 30 percent annual production growt; 18/05/2018 – ENCANA REPORTS PERMANENT DEEP PANUKE GAS FIELD SHUTDOWN; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – ENTERED 20-YR INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT AND MIDSTREAM SERVICE AGREEMENT WITH ENCANA; 01/05/2018 – Encana reports on the election of directors voting results from the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 10/04/2018 – FUELLED SAYS AGREEMENTS WITH ENCANA AND OBSIDIAN ENERGY TO ACT AS PRIMARY SALES AGENT FOR EACH ORGANIZATION’S SURPLUS OIL AND GAS EQUIPMENT; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIAL PRESSURE THROUGH 2019; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Encana Corp To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BBB’; Otlk Stbl

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Phillips 66 Com (PSX) by 143.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management bought 8,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 13,950 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 5,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Phillips 66 Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $101.04. About 430,984 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units; 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY; 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER; 21/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSX); 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference May 17; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net Profit Down 2.1% as Refining Income Declines; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES WORK TO BEGIN RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER

Fruth Investment Management, which manages about $276.93M and $238.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,100 shares to 88,299 shares, valued at $6.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent, a Tennessee-based fund reported 4,262 shares. First Interstate Bank reported 682 shares. James Investment Rech reported 0.5% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc owns 5,057 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel has invested 0.13% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Copeland Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 31,358 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 62,352 are owned by Veritable L P. Allstate accumulated 26,056 shares. Hikari Limited reported 1.51% stake. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Company reported 20,345 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel Incorporated stated it has 0.02% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 65,600 were accumulated by Icon Advisers Inc Co. 12,372 are held by Cypress.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.