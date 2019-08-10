Twin Focus Capital Partners Trimmed Its Position in Walmart (WMT) by $970,000; As Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) Share Price Rose, Css Cut Its Holding

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $975,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $306.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $107.28. About 3.99 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: U.S. trade team arrives in Beijing for talks, China media cautious; 09/05/2018 – IBT: Video Game Rumors: Walmart Website Lists ‘Rage 2,’ ‘Borderlands 3’ Ahead Of E3; 11/05/2018 – Walmart slides after $16bn deal to buy India’s Flipkart; 13/04/2018 – KYKR: Yodeling Walmart Kid Could Be Performing At Coachella; 04/05/2018 – SOFTBANK TO SELL ALL ITS 20-PLUS PCT STAKE IN FLIPKART AS PART OF FLIPKART-WALMART DEAL – BLOOMBERG CITING; 28/03/2018 – Walmart Has a Secret Weapon Against Amazon. Maybe Too Secret; 09/05/2018 – SoftBank CEO: Company’s $2.5 Billion FlipKart Stake Is Worth About $4 Billion in Walmart Deal; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart’s entry into India’s Flipkart may see founder Sachin Bansal’s exit – Economic Times; 16/05/2018 – Walmart said it will “regularly” be adding new retail brands and products to its website, as it competes with Amazon to become a dominant player in fashion; 20/04/2018 – Walmart could buy controlling stake in Flipkart as early as next week

Css Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) by 98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc sold 4,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 100 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11,000, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER: FOX SEARCHLIGHT TO CONTINUE AFTER MERGER; 19/03/2018 – Variety: Andy Bird Out as Head of Walt Disney International; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO QTRLY REVENUES $14,548 MLN VS $13,336 MLN FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 1, 2017; 02/05/2018 – Casio, Notes For Notes And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Host Special Music Workshop; 12/04/2018 – Disney Forced Into Takeover Offer for Sky by U.K. Authority; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library — All for $4.99 Per Month; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSEE PROGRAMMING FOR UPCOMING DISNEY-BRANDED STREAMING SERVICE

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Disney vs. Netflix – The Motley Fool” on July 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Trader Toolkit: An Essential Indicator For Spotting Trends In Stocks – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Walt Disney Company (DIS) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Disney’s Upcoming Film Schedule Is Good News For Investors – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Css Llc, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Herbalife Ltd (Prn) by 6.50 million shares to 14.57M shares, valued at $18.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Osi Systems Inc (Prn) by 2.10M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (NYSE:BABA).

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Today’s pickup: Furniture logistics climbing China tariff learning curve; Walmart takes first step to integrate e-commerce, brick-and-mortar – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Amazon.com vs. Walmart – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “#CryptoCorner: Walmart (NYSE: $WMT) Applies for Libra-like Stablecoin Patent, Mastercard (NYSE: $MA) and Nexo Launch Crypto Credit Card, AWS (NASDAQ: $AMZN) Announces $100K Blockchain Competition and Brave Launches Twitter Tipping Feature – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Why Wall Street Bears Should Be Watching Walmart Stock Closely – Investorplace.com” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘A Framework’: UK Issues Cryptocurrency Guidance – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

