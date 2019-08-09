Twin Focus Capital Partners Stake in Walmart (WMT) Cut by $970,000; Abrams Capital Management LP Decreased Franklin Res (BEN) Stake by $8.75 Million as Share Value Declined

Abrams Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (BEN) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp sold 265,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 9.77 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $323.86M, down from 10.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Franklin Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.78% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $29.11. About 2.61 million shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – US Opportunities Adds Netflix; 07/03/2018 – MOVES- Stanhope, Franklin Templeton, SocGen; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources 2Q Rev $1.62B; 09/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES – PRELIMINARY AVERAGE AUM FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, WERE $751.8 BLN; 26/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Franklin Resources: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Biotech Adds Nektar, Exits Tesaro; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Franklin Templeton buys $2.25 bln in Argentine bonds – FT; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Institutional Buys 1.7% of InterXion; 27/04/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON INVESTMENTS CANADA ANNOUNCES DECISION NOT TO PROCEED WITH PROPOSED CHANGES TO FRANKLIN BISSETT DIVIDEND INCOME FUNDS

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $975,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $107.46. About 2.07 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 29/04/2018 – Walmart Would Own 40% of U.K. Business After Deal; 07/05/2018 – Walmart said on it would restrict opioid prescriptions to no more than a seven-day supply; 04/05/2018 – Flipkart Board Approves Stake Sale to Walmart-Led Group -Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – Walmart Invests $16 Billion to Become Flipkart Majority Holder; 11/04/2018 – Walmart Is Said Favored Over Amazon to Buy India’s Top E-tailer; 15/03/2018 – WALMART WMT.N IS SUED BY FORMER EXECUTIVE ALLEGING UNLAWFUL CONDUCT IN E-COMMERCE BUSINESS LINKED TO COMPETITION FROM AMAZON.COM AMZN.O — COURT FILING; 28/04/2018 – Asda Grew From Humble Roots to Attract Walmart, Sainsbury; 09/05/2018 – WALMART WMT.N TO BUY 75 PCT STAKE IN FLIPKART FOR $15 BLN -TV; 16/03/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to become the largest shareholder in Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart, according to multiple reports this week; 04/05/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: Have Walmart, Flipkart Tied the Knot?

More notable recent Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (â€œTDFâ€) Announces Upcoming Portfolio Management Change – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Upcoming Portfolio Management Team Change – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Franklin Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Declares Monthly Distribution – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold BEN shares while 146 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 237.00 million shares or 2.36% less from 242.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 158,186 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 110,277 shares. Sprott stated it has 1.98% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Us National Bank De reported 46,978 shares stake. Carroll Fincl Assocs holds 0.03% or 8,304 shares in its portfolio. 83,250 are owned by South Dakota Investment Council. Pggm Invests stated it has 0.08% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Junto Capital Limited Partnership holds 869,637 shares or 1.66% of its portfolio. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 344 shares. Price Michael F stated it has 1.03% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Rk Asset Mngmt Lc owns 152,830 shares. Vigilant Mngmt Limited reported 1,191 shares. 72,593 are held by Lpl Fincl Ltd. Trustmark Comml Bank Tru Department stated it has 750 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lmr Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 6,214 shares.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Walmart take steps on violent video games – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Retail Stocks That Are Worth a Look Today – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Walmart’s Valuation Becoming Frothy – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How Walmart, Target, and eBay Are Taking on Prime Day – Motley Fool” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Only 3 Days Left To Cash In On Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.09B and $213.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 56,109 shares to 86,109 shares, valued at $623,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 9,771 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,636 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Dodge & Cox has 0.01% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 164,590 shares. New York-based Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.31% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Credit Agricole S A has 0% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Arrow Corporation owns 30,150 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Security Bankshares Of Sioux City Iowa Ia owns 1.6% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 14,175 shares. Clean Yield Group Inc accumulated 4,638 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank reported 21,879 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Northstar Advsr Limited Liability reported 11,653 shares stake. Bridgecreek Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 21,455 shares. Maverick Ltd, Texas-based fund reported 35,150 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 47,710 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama owns 1.07 million shares. 1,278 are held by Barnett & Company. Westchester Cap Management invested 3.95% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). River & Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).