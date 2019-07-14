Twin Focus Capital Partners Stake In Encana (ECA) Was Lifted; Old Republic International Lowered Its Principal Financial Group (PFG) Stake by $5.10 Million

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 187.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc bought 56,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,109 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.01. About 17.88 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – ENCANA FUNDING OF REMAINING DEVELOPMENT EST AT ABOUT C$105M; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Encana Corp To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BBB’; Otlk Stbl; 05/04/2018 – BONANZA CREEK ENERGY CEO GREAGER FORMERLY OF ENCANA OIL & GAS; 02/04/2018 – Encana strengthens its condensate-focused growth plan in the Montney with innovative midstream agreement; 02/04/2018 – Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact With Encana; 28/03/2018 – Encana Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Encana at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Stable; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA REACHES PACT WITH KEYERA PARTNERSHIP, A UNIT OF KEYERA; 10/04/2018 – FUELLED SAYS AGREEMENTS WITH ENCANA AND OBSIDIAN ENERGY TO ACT AS PRIMARY SALES AGENT FOR EACH ORGANIZATION’S SURPLUS OIL AND GAS EQUIPMENT; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA ON TRACK TO DELIVER OVER 30% ANNUAL PROD GROWT

Old Republic International Corp decreased its stake in Principal Financial Group (PFG) by 17.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp sold 102,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 497,000 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.94 million, down from 599,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Principal Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $59.12. About 670,639 shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 7.33% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 19/03/2018 – TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS – BOARD ELECTED CHRISTOPHER WATT AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER & PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER UNTIL CFO IS NAMED; 26/04/2018 – B. RILEY FINANCIAL – BEBE’S BOARD ACCEPTED RESIGNATION OF JOE SCIROCCO, ITS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 20; 09/05/2018 – PERFORMANCE FOOD GROUP CO – FOR FISCAL 2018, PFG TIGHTENS ITS FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OUTLOOK FOR GROWTH TO A RANGE OF 9% TO 11%; 02/05/2018 – Principal Names New Chief Human Resources Officer; 08/05/2018 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals Designates CEO Craig A. Wheeler as Principal Fincl Officer, Principal Accounting Officer; 22/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore research alert on Principal Financial Group Inc; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL 1Q OPER REV. REPORTED IN ERROR; 01/05/2018 – Principal Financial at Barclays Insurance Forum May 15; 21/04/2018 – DJ Principal Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFG); 30/03/2018 – Moody’s, Which Continues to Search for Successor to CFO, Designates Controller Michael S. Crimmins as Principal Financial Officer

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $144,270 activity. 900 shares valued at $44,100 were sold by Friedrich Amy Christine on Thursday, January 17.

Analysts await Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, up 2.22% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.35 per share. PFG’s profit will be $384.40M for 10.71 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by Principal Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.50% negative EPS growth.

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 45,000 shares to 613,700 shares, valued at $76.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 204,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 792,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Resources Inc (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold PFG shares while 160 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 194.29 million shares or 1.52% less from 197.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,949 are owned by Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability. 9,941 are held by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Argi Inv Svcs Limited Liability stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Gateway Invest Advisers Llc reported 0.01% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Paragon Cap Limited reported 6,172 shares. Kepos LP holds 80,507 shares. Huntington Comml Bank reported 0% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). 7,353 were accumulated by Wetherby Asset Management. Pennsylvania-based Jfs Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Blackrock Inc has invested 0.05% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Missouri-based Ent Services Corp has invested 0% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Comerica Bankshares stated it has 81,767 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Wedge L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 0.3% or 530,344 shares in its portfolio. 83 were accumulated by Reilly Fincl Advsr Ltd Llc. Pictet Asset Mgmt, United Kingdom-based fund reported 260,676 shares.

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.09 billion and $213.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 11,970 shares to 41,630 shares, valued at $2.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 8,284 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,149 shares, and cut its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP).