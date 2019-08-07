Twin Focus Capital Partners Raised Encana (ECA) Stake; Pfizer (PFE) Holder Schnieders Capital Management Trimmed Stake as Stock Price Declined

Schnieders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 9.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc sold 7,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 72,446 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, down from 79,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $36.67. About 19.13M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/05/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Tafamidis for the Treatment of Patients With Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy; 05/03/2018 – FDA: HOSPIRA RECALLS FOR HYDROMORPHONE HCL INJECTION; 13/04/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 201803 Company: PFIZER CONS HLTHCARE; 11/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER ANNOUNCES PHASE 1B CLINICAL TRIAL FOR DMD TREATMENT; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER: POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 ATTR-ACT STUDY OF; 19/04/2018 – Asembia Expands Collaboration with Pfizer Oncology; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Sets PDUFA Goal Date for Decision in September; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Announces U.S. FDA Approves XELJANZ® (tofacitinib) for the Treatment of Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative; 09/05/2018 – PFE SAYS UNIT EXPERIENCED CONSTRAINTS AFFECTING EPIPEN SUPPLY

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 187.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc bought 56,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 86,109 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.05. About 19.11 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – ENTERED 20-YR INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT AND MIDSTREAM SERVICE AGREEMENT WITH ENCANA; 08/05/2018 – Encana Access Event Set By National Bank Financial for May. 15; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES EXECUTING FULL BUYBACK PROGRAM; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ENCANA CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA FUNDING OF REMAINING DEVELOPMENT EST AT ABOUT C$105M; 18/05/2018 – ENCANA REPORTS PERMANENT DEEP PANUKE GAS FIELD SHUTDOWN; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ENCANA TO Ba1 FROM Ba2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/04/2018 – Keyera, Encana to Develop Liquids Hub, Natural-Gas Processing, Liquids Stabilization Plant; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Encana To Ba1

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crestwood Gru Ltd Liability Com reported 0.07% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Beese Fulmer Invest Management Incorporated holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 58,638 shares. Massachusetts-based Penobscot Inv Management Inc has invested 1.04% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Middleton Ma reported 0.33% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.24% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Clark Estates New York owns 2.3% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 349,100 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc Ltd Liability holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 1.62 million shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 63,956 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. 434,926 were accumulated by Blackhill Capital. West Chester Advisors stated it has 10,510 shares. Chemical National Bank owns 222,389 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 33.65 million shares. 194,609 are held by Greenwood Gearhart. Homrich And Berg accumulated 100,841 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Cambridge Advsrs stated it has 15,650 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings.

