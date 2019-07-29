Twin Focus Capital Partners Position In Encana (ECA) Was Has Upped; Macquarie Group LTD Has Raised Its Position in Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) by $4.41 Million

Macquarie Group Ltd increased its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) by 6.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd bought 441,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.88M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.99M, up from 6.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Banco Bradesco S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.6. About 13.03M shares traded or 5.24% up from the average. Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has risen 15.04% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BBD News: 18/04/2018 – CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-IPO of Brazil’s lntermédica has demand to price mid-range; 27/03/2018 – BRADESCO: VINICIUS ALBERNAZ TO BE BRADESCO SEGUROS CEO; 04/04/2018 – BRADESCO CEO SEES LITTLE IMPACT FROM CHANGE IN DEBIT CARD FEES; 27/03/2018 – Bradesco names new CEO for insurance arm from asset management division; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- VALE SHARE OFFERING ORIGINALLY PLANNED FOR APRIL, BUT MAY BE DELAYED TO 2019 DUE TO ELECTION-YEAR VOLATILITY; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Cuts Bradesco Seguros S.A.’s Insurer Fincl Strength Rating to ‘BB’/Outlook Stable From ‘BB+’/Outlook Negative; 22/03/2018 – Brazil antitrust watchdog to investigate Brazilian banks on fintech complaint; 04/04/2018 – BRADESCO SEES CONDITIONS FOR RETURN EXPANSION EVEN W/ LOW RATE; 04/04/2018 – BRASIL BROKERS SIGNS PARTNERSHIP W/BRADESCO FOR MORTGAGES; 26/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO CEO SAYS THERE IS ROOM FOR REDUCTION IN DEFAULT RATIOS IN 2018

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 187.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc bought 56,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,109 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $4.2. About 31.57M shares traded or 37.81% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ENCANA CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – Encana delivers solid first quarter financial results; company on track to deliver more than 30 percent annual production growt; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp to Own Project, Provide Processing Services to Encana; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Encana at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Stable; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES EXECUTING FULL BUYBACK PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIALS CONTINUING TO WIDEN; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES FY CAPEX $1.8B TO $1.9B; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SEES SALES PROCEEDS ABOUT C$39M; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp. Will Provide Encana With Processing Services Under a Competitive Fee-For-Service Arrangement; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Encana Corp To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BBB’; Otlk Stbl

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.09B and $213.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 5,509 shares to 222,801 shares, valued at $13.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 11,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,300 shares, and cut its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP).

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $58.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 38,696 shares to 207,132 shares, valued at $39.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Casella Waste Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CWST) by 109,891 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.48 million shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

