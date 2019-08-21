Twin Focus Capital Partners Lifted Its Encana (ECA) Stake by $392,763 as Market Value Declined; Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Lowered Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Holding by $94.02 Million

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 187.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc bought 56,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 86,109 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $4.475. About 2.93M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 10/04/2018 – FUELLED SAYS AGREEMENTS WITH ENCANA AND OBSIDIAN ENERGY TO ACT AS PRIMARY SALES AGENT FOR EACH ORGANIZATION’S SURPLUS OIL AND GAS EQUIPMENT; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – DEAL WITH ENCANA IS TO SUPPORT THEIR CONDENSATE FOCUSED PIPESTONE MONTNEY DEVELOPMENT NEAR GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ENCANA TO Ba1 FROM Ba2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Rating Outlook Changed to Stable From Positive; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB AND ENCANA’S PLANNED PIPESTONE PROCESSING FACILITY; 05/04/2018 – BONANZA CREEK ENERGY CEO GREAGER FORMERLY OF ENCANA OIL & GAS; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA FUNDING OF REMAINING DEVELOPMENT EST AT ABOUT C$105M; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SAYS KEYERA TO BUY PIPESTONE PROJECT; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Upgrade Reflects Rising Production From Montney and Permian, Which Will Support Credit Metrics

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd sold 543,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 1.20M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.56 million, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $178.85. About 6,412 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500.

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $11.07 billion and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqiyi Inc by 122,046 shares to 34.44 million shares, valued at $823.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 105,098 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,438 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hotchkis And Wiley Mgmt stated it has 0.62% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Company holds 16,772 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0% or 16,676 shares. Moody Comml Bank Division invested in 0% or 24 shares. Bb&T Corporation holds 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) or 1,311 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp holds 0.02% or 11,929 shares. Advisory Research holds 0.52% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) or 154,009 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 325 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Indiana-based Old Natl Retail Bank In has invested 0.02% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). First Manhattan owns 8,114 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Eaton Vance Management has invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Company owns 5,215 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 983,701 shares.

