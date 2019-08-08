Twin Focus Capital Partners Increases Stake in Encana (ECA); Capital Investment Counsel Increases Position in Fedex (FDX)

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 187.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc bought 56,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 86,109 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.17. About 28.25M shares traded or 20.41% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – Encana strengthens its condensate-focused growth plan in the Montney with innovative midstream agreement; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA FUNDING OF REMAINING DEVELOPMENT EST AT ABOUT C$105M; 01/05/2018 – Encana Skirts North American Pipeline Messes for Stronger Prices; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB AND ENCANA’S PLANNED PIPESTONE PROCESSING FACILITY; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Upgrade Reflects Rising Production From Montney and Permian, Which Will Support Credit Metrics; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Rating Outlook Changed to Stable From Positive; 02/04/2018 – Keyera, Encana to Develop Liquids Hub, Natural-Gas Processing, Liquids Stabilization Plant; 21/03/2018 Encana Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP ECA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $15; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ENCANA TO Ba1 FROM Ba2; OUTLOOK STABLE

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 291.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought 15,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 20,346 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69 million, up from 5,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $160.66. About 2.36M shares traded or 2.18% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 04/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Baa3 rating on Aero Nashville, LLC Project (TN); 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES GROUND OPERATING MARGIN 17% TO 17.5% THIS QUARTER; 20/03/2018 – Globalnews.ca: BREAKING: Police confirm one injured after package explodes at a FedEx distribution centre in Texas. READ MORE:; 20/03/2018 – WWL-TV: BREAKING: Police say San Antonio FedEx explosion came from a package in the sorting area of the facility. One perso…; 20/03/2018 – WUSA9: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – FedEx quarterly profit rises on higher rates; 20/03/2018 – FDX: PACKAGES WILL FLOW ACROSS FDX/TNT SYSTEMS BY MAY 31; 08/05/2018 – FedEx to Purchase $6 Billion Group Annuity Contract from Metropolitan Life Insurance Company to Reduce Pension Obligations; 26/03/2018 – FedEx: Tesla Trucks to Be Operated by FedEx Freight; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.00 TO $15.40, EST. $13.67

Capital Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $2.13B and $272.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,798 shares to 120,075 shares, valued at $9.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wendell David Assoc Inc reported 15,031 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America has invested 0.02% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 58,462 are owned by Gulf Intll Bancorporation (Uk) Limited. Cleararc owns 5,806 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Levin Cap Strategies LP reported 4,425 shares. Southeastern Asset Mngmt Tn owns 2.92M shares for 7.63% of their portfolio. Stifel Financial holds 0.15% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 288,131 shares. Ameriprise Inc reported 742,797 shares stake. 1,823 were reported by Yhb Inv Incorporated. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,890 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Axa owns 124,352 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Korea Corporation has 0.18% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 225,800 shares. Chatham Cap has invested 0.89% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Addenda Capital Inc invested in 15,031 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Bill And Melinda Gates Foundation reported 2.63% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.09B and $213.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 10,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $975,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 5,463 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,966 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX).