Twin Focus Capital Partners Increases Position in Encana (ECA); Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Holder Smithfield Trust Company Trimmed Stake

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 187.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc bought 56,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 86,109 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.31. About 14.61 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500.

Smithfield Trust Company decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company sold 57,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 97,925 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.91M, down from 155,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $299.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 13.25M shares traded or 25.56% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 15/03/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: @CollegeParkPD investigating a smash and grab at an Exxon gas station. @fox5Magwood is at the scene; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS METHANE EMISSIONS TO DROP 15% BY 2020; 07/03/2018 – Turkey says has information that Exxon ship heading for east Mediterranean; 21/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL; 30/05/2018 – EXXON PRESS CONFERENCE ENDS; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS FOREIGN EXPANSION FOCUS ON LATIN AMERICA, MEXICO, MEDITERRANEAN, LOOKING AT MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECTS; 29/03/2018 – EXXON TO CONTINUE LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES IN BRAZIL: LACERDA; 08/05/2018 – Papua New Guinea LNG mid-term deals to be finalised in H1 2018; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS WILL AWARD EPC FOR FIRST NEW LNG TRAIN BY END OF NEXT YEAR, START UP BY END OF 2023; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES INFLATIONARY PRESSURES IN GULF COAST, PERMIAN

Smithfield Trust Company, which manages about $923.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerging Markets (Vwo) (VWO) by 31,996 shares to 583,876 shares, valued at $24.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerging Markets (Iemg) (IEMG) by 12,883 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,365 shares, and has risen its stake in S&P 500 (Ivv) (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colony Limited Liability Company has 90,317 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Lc, a New York-based fund reported 35,400 shares. Commercial Bank has invested 2.67% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Foundation Resources Inc has 7.77% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Sequoia Limited Liability owns 53,247 shares. The Ohio-based Johnson Investment Counsel Inc has invested 0.55% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 1832 Asset Mngmt LP invested in 0% or 19,563 shares. First Savings Bank holds 88,541 shares. Veritas Investment Mgmt Llp holds 0.02% or 2,640 shares in its portfolio. Community Natl Bank Of Raymore has 0.91% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). E&G Lp reported 15,348 shares. Reilly Finance Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 20,197 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Golub Group Ltd Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 26,544 shares. Df Dent Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 26,487 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 353,080 shares or 1.23% of its portfolio.

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.09B and $213.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 201,565 shares to 1.09M shares, valued at $10.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 5,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 222,801 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ).

