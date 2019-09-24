Twin Focus Capital Partners Increases Position in Apple (AAPL); Pecaut & Company Has Decreased Its Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Position as Market Valuation Declined

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 192.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc bought 4,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 7,581 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50 million, up from 2,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $218.72. About 19.42 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch estimates Apple can save $40 to $50 per computer if it uses its own chips; 12/03/2018 – Apple is approaching a trillion dollar valuation:; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s deal for Shazam draws ‘in-depth investigation’ from Europe; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: If FBI iPhone case happened again ‘they would fight again’; 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in southern India; 14/05/2018 – APPLE: USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO USE SOME SERVICES AT ICLOUD.COM; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS LOWERING IPHONE UNIT AND ASP EXPECTATIONS SLIGHTLY FOR MARCH-QTR AND BEYOND; 23/03/2018 – CAFC: DSS TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT v. APPLE INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2523 – 2018-03-23; 27/03/2018 – Apple VP Greg Joswiak: This iPad is more powerful than most PC laptops and virtually every Chromebook. #AppleEDUchat; 26/04/2018 – KUDLOW: APPLE’S COOK WAS HELPFUL ON CHINA TRADE SUGGESTIONS

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 29.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 18,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 43,450 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.58 million, down from 61,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $50.79. About 1.32M shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 16/05/2018 – Cimarex at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – QTRLY DAILY PRODUCTION AVERAGED 206.1 MBOE VS 177.2 MBOE; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 23/05/2018 – Cimarex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 16/04/2018 Cimarex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.09B and $237.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 2,920 shares to 8,100 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold XEC shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 93.00 million shares or 2.56% more from 90.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.15 EPS, down 42.21% or $0.84 from last year’s $1.99 per share. XEC’s profit will be $116.68M for 11.04 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Cimarex Energy Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.24% EPS growth.