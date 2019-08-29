Twin Focus Capital Partners Increased Its Encana (ECA) Position; At&T (T) Shareholder Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Has Increased Its Position

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 77.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc bought 20,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 48,145 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 27,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $35.2. About 7.77 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of AT&T; 08/05/2018 – AT&T, U.S. Take Last Shots Over Time Warner as Judge Weighs Deal; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON DECLINES TO ANSWER QUESTION ABOUT POSSIBLE ‘PLAN B’ IF JUDGE BLOCKS MERGER WITH TIME WARNER, CITES REQUEST FROM JUDGE NOT TO COMMENT; 23/04/2018 – iHeartMedia Announces Lineup for the 2018 `iHeartRadio Wango Tango by AT&T’ Hosted by Ryan Seacrest; 20/04/2018 – AT&T Builds On 5G Foundation In More Than 100 New Markets; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would; 23/03/2018 – AT&T: CWA-REPRESENTED EMPLOYEES RATIFY MOBILITY SOUTHEAST PACT; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T HEAD OF EXTERNAL AND LEGISLATIVE AFFAIRS BOB QUINN IS RETIRING -MEMO; 09/03/2018 – AT&T Ridicules U.S. Merger Suit Over 45-Cent Price Increase; 13/03/2018 – AT&T’s $1 billion global retraining effort is a bold response to US skills gap

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 187.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc bought 56,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 86,109 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.03B market cap company. The stock increased 3.12% or $0.135 during the last trading session, reaching $4.455. About 11.79M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 21/03/2018 Encana Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Encana delivers solid first quarter financial results; company on track to deliver more than 30 percent annual production growt; 02/04/2018 – Keyera, Encana to Develop Liquids Hub, Natural-Gas Processing, Liquids Stabilization Plant; 01/05/2018 – Encana 1Q Net $151M; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ENCANA CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp to Own Project, Provide Processing Services to Encana; 01/05/2018 – Encana reports on the election of directors voting results from the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIALS CONTINUING TO WIDEN; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES FY CAPEX $1.8B TO $1.9B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First National reported 127,525 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com reported 36.32M shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. First National Bank Tru reported 0.33% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Highland Cap Mgmt Ltd Co invested 0.92% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Everence Cap Management stated it has 143,395 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Bank Of The West reported 64,644 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Plancorp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 57,312 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 520,715 shares. 143,826 were reported by Advisor Prns Lc. Stewart And Patten Ltd Company accumulated 447,840 shares or 2.56% of the stock. Tdam Usa Incorporated invested in 486,177 shares. Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 10,580 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Partnervest Advisory Limited Liability Com has invested 0.45% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Verus Fincl Incorporated has 0.16% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0.31% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 170,137 shares.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Telecoms, state AGs form pact to stop robocalls – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: Big Money Is Flowing In – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are 5G Stocks Worth the Hype? This Chart Says It All – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T updates on FirstNet buildout – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Union reaches ‘handshake deal’ with AT&T as strike ends that involved over 20,000 workers – Dallas Business Journal” with publication date: August 28, 2019.