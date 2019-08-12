Twin Focus Capital Partners Increased Its Encana (ECA) Holding by $392,763; As Medtronic Plc (MDT) Share Price Rose, Holder Armstrong Henry H Associates Has Raised Stake

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 187.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc bought 56,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 86,109 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.31. About 14.73 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc bought 3,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 235,863 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.48M, up from 232,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $101.67. About 6.60M shares traded or 37.64% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 23/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC TO REPURCHASE MINIMUM $1.2B ORDINARY SHRS IN 2019; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS GLU; 23/04/2018 – ARCA biopharma and Medtronic Extend Gencaro Clinical Trial Collaboration Agreement; 29/03/2018 – Medtronic’s newest spinal cord stimulator, Intellis, was approved in the U.S. last year; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Comcast, Cuts Medtronic; 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA & MEDTRONIC EXTEND GENCARO CLINICAL TRIAL PACT; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Medtronic Inc- 6F Taiga Guiding Catheter; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – CE MARK & EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF VISUALASE MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION SYSTEM; 24/05/2018 – MDT SEES FY ORGANIC REV. UP 4-4.5%;IMPLIED REV GROWTH 3.5%-4.3%; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.09B and $213.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 5,463 shares to 35,966 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 201,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09M shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks the World’s Best Investors Are Buying Right Now – The Motley Fool” on August 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – benzinga.com” published on August 01, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 Explosive Stocks Under $7 to Make Your First Million – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Encana to Hold Conference Call and Webcast for 2019 Second Quarter Results on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “12 Energy Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc, which manages about $460.14 million and $648.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8,244 shares to 483,981 shares, valued at $67.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02M shares, and cut its stake in Moody’s Corp (NYSE:MCO).