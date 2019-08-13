Twin Focus Capital Partners Increased Holding in Encana (ECA) as Shares Declined; Balyasny Asset Management Increased Its Holding in Mrc Global (MRC) by $465,103 as Stock Price Declined

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mrc Global Inc (MRC) by 86.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc bought 27,359 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.12% . The hedge fund held 58,815 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, up from 31,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mrc Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16 billion market cap company. It closed at $13.92 lastly. It is down 29.77% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MRC News: 19/03/2018 – MRC Global Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Royals perform well at MRC meet; 22/04/2018 – DJ MRC Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRC); 12/04/2018 – MRC Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 27/03/2018 – NORTHAM PLATINUM LTD NHMJ.J – MRC HAS APPLIED FOR AN URGENT INTERDICT TO EFFECT A RETURN TO WORK; 27/03/2018 – NORTHAM PLATINUM – MRC EMPLOYEES APPROACHED BY NORTHAM TO BECOME FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES IN A MOVE FOR BOOYSENDAL TO BECOME AN OWNER-OPERATING MINE; 01/05/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MRC GLOBAL (US) INC.’S RATING TO B1; OUTLOOK; 12/04/2018 – MRC ALLIED RISES 3.2% AFTER RAISING PRICE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 30/04/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 187.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc bought 56,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 86,109 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $4.46. About 33.21 million shares traded or 40.65% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – Keyera, Encana to Develop Liquids Hub, Natural-Gas Processing, Liquids Stabilization Plant; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp. Will Provide Encana With Processing Services Under a Competitive Fee-For-Service Arrangement; 05/04/2018 – BONANZA CREEK ENERGY CEO GREAGER FORMERLY OF ENCANA OIL & GAS; 29/03/2018 – ENCANA CORP SAYS ON MARCH 28, ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDING AGREEMENT, TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 16, 2015 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Encana Skirts North American Pipeline Messes for Stronger Prices; 13/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP ECA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $15; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SEES SALES PROCEEDS ABOUT C$39M; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA ON TRACK TO DELIVER OVER 30% ANNUAL PROD GROWT; 01/05/2018 – Encana 1Q Net $151M; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold MRC shares while 50 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 81.78 million shares or 6.80% less from 87.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac invested in 0% or 331,516 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 15,229 shares. Menta Ltd Liability holds 0.08% of its portfolio in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) for 10,887 shares. The Michigan-based Comerica Bankshares has invested 0% in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC). 236,505 are held by Schneider Capital Management. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC). Lpl Fin Ltd Liability accumulated 25,245 shares. Vanguard Inc invested 0.01% in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC). Fuller & Thaler Asset Management invested 0.7% of its portfolio in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC). Signalpoint Asset Mngmt invested in 0.23% or 29,454 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd accumulated 232,276 shares or 0% of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp holds 0.01% or 45,195 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC). Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 54,883 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0% or 401,557 shares in its portfolio.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49B and $15.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 94,259 shares to 181,654 shares, valued at $44.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,703 shares, and cut its stake in Foot Locker Inc (Call) (NYSE:FL).

