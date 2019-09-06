Twin Focus Capital Partners Increased Encana (ECA) Position by $392,763; Hugh Johnson Advisors Position in American Express Co (AXP) Has Lowered as Stock Rose

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 187.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc bought 56,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 86,109 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $4.525. About 6.33 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 28/03/2018 – Encana Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – ENCANA REPORTS PERMANENT DEEP PANUKE GAS FIELD SHUTDOWN; 01/05/2018 – Encana delivers solid first quarter financial results; company on track to deliver more than 30 percent annual production growt; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ENCANA CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 91.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc sold 42,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 3,965 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $433,000, down from 46,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $120.48. About 1.05M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 17/05/2018 – American Express Issues $1.2B of 3.375% Notes Due May 2021 and $800M Floating Rate Notes Due May 2021; 26/04/2018 – American Express closer to breaking into elusive Chinese market; 21/03/2018 – AmEx Hires Standard Chartered’s Marrs to Lead Commercial Unit; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX EXPECTS TO CONTINUE GROWING ONLINE SAVINGS UNIT; 12/04/2018 – American Express Will Open Eleventh Location of The CENTURION® Lounge at Denver International Airport; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects 2018 EPS at High-End of $6.90 to $7.30 Outlook; 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – U.S. CONSUMER SERVICES REPORTED FIRST-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $640 MILLION, UP 30 PERCENT FROM $494 MILLION A YEAR AGO; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK; 13/03/2018 – American Express Elects Christopher D. Young to Bd of Directors

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 14.48 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $324.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Technolo (XLK) by 31,721 shares to 75,206 shares, valued at $5.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Real Est by 62,636 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,579 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 134,538 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd has invested 0.03% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Pension invested in 0.31% or 746,448 shares. State Street has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co reported 169,375 shares. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Incorporated Id reported 0.03% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Provise Ltd reported 0.95% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). River And Mercantile Asset Llp holds 86,105 shares. Convergence Investment Ptnrs Lc accumulated 2,408 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Mufg Americas holds 0.51% or 162,101 shares in its portfolio. Private Asset Mgmt has invested 0.31% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Godshalk Welsh Cap Inc has 1.46% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 13,890 shares. Founders Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3.2% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 79,876 shares. Massachusetts-based Excalibur Mngmt has invested 0.62% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.09B and $213.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,187 shares to 13,117 shares, valued at $3.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ).