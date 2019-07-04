Twin Focus Capital Partners Has Upped Stake in Encana (ECA) as Market Valuation Rose; Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) Boosted by $688,090

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) by 19.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc bought 4,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,035 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, up from 22,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $155.59. About 3.61 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 21/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce Bets $6.5 Billion on the API Economy; 21/03/2018 – A bidding war might also help explain the high price Salesforce was willing to pay for MuleSoft; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff: The economy is really ripping; 16/03/2018 – CoreValue Is a Gold Sponsor at Salesforce World Tour in Amsterdam; 29/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce President Explains Thought Behind MuleSoft Deal; 09/05/2018 – Ideal Tool Group Taps Former Apex Tool Group Director to Lead Salesforce; 08/03/2018 – Cellcom Israel Implements Vlocity and Salesforce for B2B and B2C Digital Transformation; 06/03/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency Selects Salesforce as Digital Modernization Platform; 30/05/2018 – Facebook may have lost its customer trust, but it can turn things around, according to Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 187.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc bought 56,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,109 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.92. About 11.92M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 01/05/2018 – Encana delivers solid first quarter financial results; company on track to deliver more than 30 percent annual production growt; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Encana at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Stable; 02/04/2018 – Keyera, Encana to Develop Liquids Hub, Natural-Gas Processing, Liquids Stabilization Plant; 01/05/2018 – Encana reports on the election of directors voting results from the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – ENTERED 20-YR INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT AND MIDSTREAM SERVICE AGREEMENT WITH ENCANA; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ENCANA CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Rating Outlook Changed to Stable From Positive; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SEES SALES PROCEEDS ABOUT C$39M

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 43 sales for $37.62 million activity. Weaver Amy E sold $777,823 worth of stock or 5,325 shares. Benioff Marc also sold $1.48M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, January 25. BLOCK KEITH sold $735,149 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Wednesday, January 30. 114 shares were sold by Roos John Victor, worth $16,944. Conway Craig sold $29,214 worth of stock. Another trade for 490 shares valued at $73,082 was made by Robbins Cynthia G. on Tuesday, January 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Scholtz & Limited Liability Corp has 3.22% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 30,530 shares. 575,028 are held by Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank. Price T Rowe Assoc Md accumulated 29.86 million shares. 10,000 were reported by Aviance Prtn Lc. Eaton Vance Mgmt accumulated 783,794 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Mutual Of America Limited Liability has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Norinchukin Bankshares The holds 145,196 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability holds 334,986 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Ranger Invest Mngmt Lp stated it has 412 shares. Bridgecreek Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 3.06% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 91,039 shares. 109,547 are held by South Street Advsrs Limited Com. Adirondack Tru Com invested in 0.03% or 275 shares. Highlander Capital Mgmt Lc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 2,400 shares. 220,456 are owned by State Treasurer State Of Michigan.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $579.98M and $412.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 20,155 shares to 126,411 shares, valued at $7.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 19,364 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,318 shares, and cut its stake in Lincoln Elec Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LECO).

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.09B and $213.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 5,509 shares to 222,801 shares, valued at $13.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 11,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,300 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).