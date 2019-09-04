Twin Focus Capital Partners Has Raised Its Encana (ECA) Holding; Blackrock (BLK) Shareholder Dynamic Advisors Solutions Has Trimmed Its Position by $517,524

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 38.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc sold 1,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 1,927 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $824,000, down from 3,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $414.06. About 261,253 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 21/03/2018 – BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 01/05/2018 – BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc: Statement re Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings; 14/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock World Mng: Portfolio Update; 06/03/2018 – BLACKROCK, & KYRIBA REPORT A PARTNERSHIP TO HELP OPTIMIZE LIQUI; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Blackrock European Clo V Designated Activity Company; 17/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC BLK.N – TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK CEO LARRY FINK SAYS LIBOR’S RISE IS NOT AN INDICATION OF ANYTHING SIGNIFICANT NOW -CONFERENCE CALL; 05/04/2018 – BLACKROCK RESPONDS TO CLIENT PRESSURE FOR GUN-FREE INVESTMENTS; 17/04/2018 – BlackRock: Tennenbaum Capital Had About $9B/Committed Client Capital at Dec 31; 16/04/2018 – BlackRock is the world’s largest money manager with $6.3 trillion in assets, Bloomberg reports

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 187.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc bought 56,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 86,109 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.03B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.48. About 8.38 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Encana To Ba1; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp to Own Project, Provide Processing Services to Encana; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA FUNDING OF REMAINING DEVELOPMENT EST AT ABOUT C$105M; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Encana Corp To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BBB’; Otlk Stbl; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – DEAL WITH ENCANA IS TO SUPPORT THEIR CONDENSATE FOCUSED PIPESTONE MONTNEY DEVELOPMENT NEAR GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA; 21/03/2018 Encana Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact With Encana; 02/04/2018 – Encana, Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA REACHES PACT WITH KEYERA PARTNERSHIP, A UNIT OF KEYERA; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – ENTERED 20-YR INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT AND MIDSTREAM SERVICE AGREEMENT WITH ENCANA

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.09 billion and $213.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 11,710 shares to 10,300 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 182,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,590 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Analysts await BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $7.08 earnings per share, down 5.85% or $0.44 from last year’s $7.52 per share. BLK’s profit will be $1.08 billion for 14.62 P/E if the $7.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.41 actual earnings per share reported by BlackRock, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.45% EPS growth.

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $530.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 53,372 shares to 185,171 shares, valued at $15.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 4,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,729 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.