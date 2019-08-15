Twin Focus Capital Partners Has Lifted Its Position in Encana (ECA) by $392,763; As United Rentals (URI) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding by $2.08 Million

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 187.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc bought 56,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 86,109 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.09% or $0.215 during the last trading session, reaching $4.005. About 23.38 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – DEAL WITH ENCANA IS TO SUPPORT THEIR CONDENSATE FOCUSED PIPESTONE MONTNEY DEVELOPMENT NEAR GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES FY CAPEX $1.8B TO $1.9B; 13/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP ECA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $15; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ENCANA TO Ba1 FROM Ba2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp. Will Provide Encana With Processing Services Under a Competitive Fee-For-Service Arrangement; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SAYS KEYERA TO BUY PIPESTONE PROJECT; 10/04/2018 – FUELLED SAYS AGREEMENTS WITH ENCANA AND OBSIDIAN ENERGY TO ACT AS PRIMARY SALES AGENT FOR EACH ORGANIZATION’S SURPLUS OIL AND GAS EQUIPMENT; 02/04/2018 – Encana strengthens its condensate-focused growth plan in the Montney with innovative midstream agreement; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIALS CONTINUING TO WIDEN

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 86.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 18,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 2,790 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $103.33. About 942,851 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OF $7.3 BILLION TO $7.6 BILLION; 16/04/2018 – United Rentals Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS (NORTH AMERICA) INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Rentals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URI); 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Rev $7.3B-$7.6B; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.87, EST. $2.47; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%; 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.09B and $213.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 10,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $975,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 5,463 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,966 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 16,068 shares to 21,068 shares, valued at $24.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqiyi Inc by 58,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 4,101 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt Comm has invested 0.02% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Bessemer Group Incorporated accumulated 1,675 shares. Kbc Group Nv reported 9,447 shares. Cls Ltd invested 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland), a Switzerland-based fund reported 2,411 shares. Gam Holdings Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 2,336 shares. Symphony Asset Management Ltd Llc accumulated 3,005 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Numerixs Inv Techs invested in 15,412 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Kepos LP has 36,500 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) accumulated 12 shares or 0% of the stock. Sterling Ltd Llc reported 118,161 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance accumulated 0.03% or 20,174 shares. Adage Cap Prtn Gru Limited Liability Corp invested in 251,679 shares. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md has invested 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 earnings per share, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.90 million for 4.50 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual earnings per share reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.