Twin Focus Capital Partners Has Lifted Encana (ECA) Holding by $392,763; Valuation Declined; Tiger Eye Capital Has Upped Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $9.18 Million

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 120.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 78,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 143,848 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.97 million, up from 65,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s meeting room of the future is wild. via @verge; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – Companies clamp down on crypto ads as regulators play catch-up; 17/04/2018 – Momentum to Unveil Mobility App, Portal Enhancements and More at Channel Partners; 13/03/2018 – CafeX Extends CRMs Power with New Release of Live Assist for Microsoft Dynamics 365; 14/05/2018 – Shieldox Announces Collaboration with Microsoft Information Protection to Protect Data in Motion; 07/05/2018 – Though China and the U.S. are swapping trade threats, the relationship between the two countries will define the next 30 years, according to the CEO of Microsoft; 07/05/2018 – lnvoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 27/04/2018 – It’s been 43 years since Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard University to co-found Microsoft; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 187.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc bought 56,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 86,109 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.44. About 20.85M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 01/05/2018 – ENCANA ON TRACK TO DELIVER OVER 30% ANNUAL PROD GROWT; 01/05/2018 – Encana Skirts North American Pipeline Messes for Stronger Prices; 29/03/2018 – ENCANA CORP SAYS ON MARCH 28, ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDING AGREEMENT, TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 16, 2015 – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Encana To Ba1; 01/05/2018 – Encana reports on the election of directors voting results from the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES FY CAPEX $1.8B TO $1.9B; 05/04/2018 – BONANZA CREEK ENERGY CEO GREAGER FORMERLY OF ENCANA OIL & GAS; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Encana Corp To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BBB’; Otlk Stbl; 02/04/2018 – Encana, Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact; 01/05/2018 – Encana delivers solid first quarter financial results; company on track to deliver more than 30 percent annual production growt

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.09B and $213.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 11,710 shares to 10,300 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 201,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09 million shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45 billion and $411.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 36,685 shares to 2,858 shares, valued at $621,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,040 shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burney reported 192,451 shares. Augustine Asset Mngmt holds 7.31% or 93,412 shares. Tru Of Vermont reported 221,881 shares. Putnam Fl Investment Communication reported 354,368 shares. 45,482 are held by Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd. Bernzott Capital Advisors reported 1.77% stake. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma stated it has 1.64% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ntv Asset Ltd Liability reported 1.86% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Santa Barbara Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 2.62M shares. Ithaka Grp stated it has 6.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Neville Rodie & Shaw has 2.62% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 209,650 shares. 35,087 were reported by Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Ashmore Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.88 million shares. Tiedemann Llc invested in 0.67% or 120,136 shares. Tiger Eye Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 4.12% or 143,848 shares.