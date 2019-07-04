Twin Focus Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Walmart (WMT) Position by $970,000; As Red Hat (RHT) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Moab Capital Partners Increased Position

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $975,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $320.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $112.32. About 2.74 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 03/04/2018 – Waterloo Record: Walmart, Humana said to be looking at closer ties; 24/04/2018 – DOORDASH ADDS WALMART GROCERY DELIVERY SERVICE IN ATLANTA; 11/05/2018 – Walmart is spending $16 billion to buy a majority stake in Flipkart, India’s largest e-commerce company; 28/04/2018 – Asda Grew From Humble Roots to Attract Walmart, Sainsbury; 04/05/2018 – Sameepa Shetty: Flipkart Yet to Finalize Stake Sale Deal With Walmart; 07/05/2018 – Walmart Expands Its Millennial Pursuit by Adding Harry’s Razors; 09/05/2018 – Walmart Expects to Continue Current Share Buyback Program; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Walmart urges China suppliers to cut CO2 by 50 mln T by 2030; 03/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Celgene No. 2 exec leaves abruptly; Walmart looks at buying PillPack; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi

Moab Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 83.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc bought 36,190 shares as the company's stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 79,290 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49M, up from 43,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $187.7. About 2.07M shares traded or 25.29% up from the average. Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) has risen 12.46% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Limited Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 42 were reported by West Oak Capital Ltd Llc. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 5,196 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 363,765 shares. Nuveen Asset Management invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Ent Fincl Svcs Corporation invested in 1,024 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability reported 2,830 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Citigroup Inc invested in 460,686 shares or 0.08% of the stock. First Personal Fincl Ser owns 149 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pnc Services Gru Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 44,848 shares. 3,803 are owned by Profund Advisors Ltd. 3,213 were accumulated by Schroder Invest Management Grp. Guardian Life Insur Of America stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Old Dominion Cap Mgmt Inc invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 0.08% or 703,170 shares.

Moab Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $470.71 million and $421.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) by 53,062 shares to 2.05 million shares, valued at $19.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barings Bdc Inc by 67,774 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,050 shares, and cut its stake in Everi Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leuthold Group Ltd Liability reported 1.35% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). First Merchants Corporation reported 46,844 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Manufacturers Life The holds 0.42% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 3.98 million shares. Community State Bank Of Raymore stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 2,233 are held by Private Wealth Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company. Lynch Associate In invested in 75,015 shares or 2.43% of the stock. Tompkins Corporation has 0.47% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 24,418 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Tru holds 6,360 shares. Zeke Cap Limited Co has invested 0.34% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 7,753 are owned by Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc. Archford Cap Strategies Llc reported 1.48% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Heartland Advisors owns 102,757 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. King Luther Capital Corporation has 0.28% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 380,310 shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 21,094 shares.

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.09 billion and $213.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 9,652 shares to 136,132 shares, valued at $6.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 3,215 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,438 shares, and has risen its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 23.21 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

