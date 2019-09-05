Twin Focus Capital Partners Has Boosted Its Stake in Encana (ECA) as Valuation Declined; Kopernik Global Investors Stake in Kinross Gold (KGC) Decreased by $13.11 Million as Stock Rose

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 187.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc bought 56,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 86,109 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.45. About 16.29M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – Encana, Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact; 08/05/2018 – Encana Access Event Set By National Bank Financial for May. 15; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – Encana reports on the election of directors voting results from the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 21/03/2018 Encana Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Will Acquire and Fund the Remaining Development of Encana’s Pipestone Liquids Hub and Encana’s Planned Pipestone Processing Facility; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – DEAL WITH ENCANA IS TO SUPPORT THEIR CONDENSATE FOCUSED PIPESTONE MONTNEY DEVELOPMENT NEAR GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB, CURRENTLY ESTIMATED AT A TOTAL OF ABOUT C$105 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Encana strengthens its condensate-focused growth plan in the Montney with innovative midstream agreement; 10/04/2018 – FUELLED SAYS AGREEMENTS WITH ENCANA AND OBSIDIAN ENERGY TO ACT AS PRIMARY SALES AGENT FOR EACH ORGANIZATION’S SURPLUS OIL AND GAS EQUIPMENT

Kopernik Global Investors Llc decreased its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) by 98.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc sold 4.37 million shares as the company’s stock rose 31.37% . The hedge fund held 68,492 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $236,000, down from 4.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Kinross Gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.26. About 10.02 million shares traded. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has risen 11.67% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KGC News: 08/05/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE FORECAST TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1,075 MLN FOR YEAR; 09/04/2018 – Kinross: Russia Operations Remain Unaffected by U.S. Sanctions; 08/05/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO – 2018 OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 08/05/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO – “ON TRACK TO MEET PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE”; 12/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Loxo Oncology, Kinross Gold, Marlin Business Services, lululemon athletica inc,; 15/03/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP – SETS TRIGGER AT 20 PCT; 15/03/2018 – KINROSS ADOPTS NEW HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 26/03/2018 – SEC: Kinross Gold Charged With FCPA Violations; 26/03/2018 – GERDAU GETS BRAZIL REGULATOR APPROVAL TO SELL PLANTS TO KINROSS; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS COULD SEEK INT. ARBITRATION IF MAURITANIA CHANGES RULES

Analysts await Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, up 250.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. KGC’s profit will be $75.29 million for 21.92 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Kinross Gold Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.09 billion and $213.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 5,509 shares to 222,801 shares, valued at $13.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 11,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,300 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).