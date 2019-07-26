Twin Focus Capital Partners Has Boosted Its Holding in Encana (ECA) by $392,763; Boeing Co/The (BA) Stock Price Declined While Roanoke Asset Management Has Decreased Position by $605,790

Roanoke Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold 1,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 27,236 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39 million, down from 28,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $345.01. About 3.98M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 09/03/2018 – Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said that the company was “making progress” in talks with Brazilian aerospace company Embraer; 06/04/2018 – AAL: ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 08/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 12/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION- FINANCING COVERS 21 BOEING 737-900ER’S CURRENTLY OPERATED BY LION AIR AND 30 AIRCRAFT ON ORDER BY LION AIR; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 06/03/2018 – Boeing lures Hawaiian Airlines from Airbus with new jet order; 08/05/2018 – Boeing: Order Includes Two 777-300ERs for SWISS and Two 777 Freighters for Lufthansa Cargo; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN UNIT SIGNS PACT TO BUY 30 PLANES FROM BOEING; 18/05/2018 – China denies it offered package to slash U.S. trade gap by $200 bln

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 187.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc bought 56,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,109 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $4.2. About 31.39M shares traded or 37.86% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 10/04/2018 – FUELLED SAYS AGREEMENTS WITH ENCANA AND OBSIDIAN ENERGY TO ACT AS PRIMARY SALES AGENT FOR EACH ORGANIZATION’S SURPLUS OIL AND GAS EQUIPMENT; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES FY CAPEX $1.8B TO $1.9B; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Encana at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Stable; 21/03/2018 Encana Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M worth of stock. 26,557 shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN, worth $10.50M. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of stock. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million worth of stock or 19,500 shares. Shares for $1.20 million were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.