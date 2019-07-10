Twin Focus Capital Partners Continues to Hold Position in Encana (ECA); As Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Share Value Declined, Kennedy Capital Management Upped by $744,448 Its Position

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) by 21.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 23,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 131,610 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, up from 108,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Citizens Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $35.99. About 4.14 million shares traded or 4.50% up from the average. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 19.20% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 14/05/2018 – Casablanca Lender CFG Set to Join Moroccan Push Into West Africa; 22/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group to Participate in the Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference 2018; 09/03/2018 – Dir Landy Gifts 383 Of Citizens Financial Services Inc; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL-RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY ACCRETION EXPECTED ABOUT 30 BASIS POINTS IN 2019, ABOUT 45 BASIS POINTS IN 2020 FROM DEAL; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 78C; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $78M; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q EPS 78c; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Noninterest Income $371M; 24/05/2018 – Citizens Fincl Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL – AFTER DEAL CLOSE, SCOTT TANSIL, CFO FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE TO LEAD ACQUIRED CORRESPONDENT & WHOLESALE ORIGINATION BUSINESSES

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 187.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc bought 56,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,109 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.86B market cap company. It closed at $4.84 lastly. It is down 49.06% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIALS CONTINUING TO WIDEN; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Encana To Ba1; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – Encana delivers solid first quarter financial results; company on track to deliver more than 30 percent annual production growt; 08/05/2018 – Encana Access Event Set By National Bank Financial for May. 15; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA ON TRACK TO DELIVER OVER 30% ANNUAL PROD GROWT; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Encana Corp To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BBB’; Otlk Stbl; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp to Own Project, Provide Processing Services to Encana; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – SALES PROCEEDS RECEIVED BY ENCANA UNDER TRANSACTION ARE APPROXIMATELY C$39 MLN

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “5 All-New Stocks to Buy Trading Under $10 With Gigantic Upside Potential – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 15, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Cheap Investors: 3 Stocks at 52-Week Lows to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On EXACT Sciences Corporation (EXAS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Energy Stocks to Buy on the Dip – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Encana: Newfield Acquisition Is Not Priced In – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.09 billion and $213.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 8,284 shares to 15,149 shares, valued at $817,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 5,463 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,966 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Src Energy Inc by 696,674 shares to 897,747 shares, valued at $4.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) by 6,334 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,301 shares, and cut its stake in Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ:CRUS).

More notable recent Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “10 Undervalued Stocks for the Enterprising Investor – GuruFocus.com” on January 16, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “10 Stocks for Using a Benjamin Graham Value Investing Strategy – GuruFocus.com” published on March 27, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: M&T Bank, NRG Energy and Citizens Financial Group – Investorplace.com” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Action From Detroit And ICR – Seeking Alpha” published on January 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 19, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Investment Mngmt reported 49,493 shares stake. Cibc Asset Management stated it has 117,081 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 39,000 shares. Hillsdale Inv accumulated 600 shares or 0% of the stock. Check Cap Ca holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 8,500 shares. Everence Mgmt owns 31,629 shares. 11,383 are held by Regions Corporation. Court Place Advisors Limited Liability owns 7,425 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Com owns 244 shares. Fdx Advisors reported 30,723 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Creative Planning reported 24,038 shares stake. 31,348 are held by Raymond James Svcs. Tradition Cap Limited Liability Corp has 1.89% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 214,284 shares. Olstein Cap Mgmt Lp holds 1.75% or 325,500 shares in its portfolio. Soros Fund Ltd Liability accumulated 59,730 shares or 0.05% of the stock.