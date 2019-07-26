Twin Focus Capital Partners Continues to Hold Holding in Encana (ECA); Wasatch Advisors Stake in Inphi (IPHI) Has Decreased by $2.80 Million

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 187.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc bought 56,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,109 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.59% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $4.39. About 19.06M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – SALES PROCEEDS RECEIVED BY ENCANA UNDER TRANSACTION ARE APPROXIMATELY C$39 MLN; 13/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP ECA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $15; 08/05/2018 – Encana Access Event Set By National Bank Financial for May. 15; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp to Own Project, Provide Processing Services to Encana; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIALS CONTINUING TO WIDEN; 01/05/2018 – Encana Skirts North American Pipeline Messes for Stronger Prices; 18/05/2018 – ENCANA REPORTS PERMANENT DEEP PANUKE GAS FIELD SHUTDOWN; 02/04/2018 – Encana strengthens its condensate-focused growth plan in the Montney with innovative midstream agreement; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Will Acquire and Fund the Remaining Development of Encana’s Pipestone Liquids Hub and Encana’s Planned Pipestone Processing Facility; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES FY CAPEX $1.8B TO $1.9B

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Inphi Corp (IPHI) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc sold 65,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 379,598 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.60M, down from 444,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Inphi Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $61.7. About 1.00 million shares traded. Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) has risen 56.25% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.82% the S&P500. Some Historical IPHI News: 22/03/2018 – Inphi 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform Named Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 20/03/2018 – Inphi and Innovium Announce Multiple Industry-leading 100G-400G Data Center Solutions; 15/05/2018 – Zevenbergen Capital Inv LLC Exits Position in Inphi; 22/05/2018 – Inphi Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Westfield Capital Mgmt Co LP Exits Position in Inphi; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 5.1% Position in Inphi; 08/03/2018 – Inphi Opens OFC 2018 with Comprehensive Portfolio of Solutions for Data Center Interconnects and Inside Data Centers; 24/04/2018 – Inphi 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 13/03/2018 – Inphi Announces Production Availability of 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform for Hyperscale Cloud Deployments; 24/04/2018 – Inphi 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28 billion and $9.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lemaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 76,921 shares to 218,784 shares, valued at $6.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Ozk by 64,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,748 shares, and has risen its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold IPHI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 77.68 million shares or 60.55% more from 48.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Products Partners Ltd Com has 0.19% invested in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Wells Fargo & Commerce Mn invested in 0% or 27,071 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Kennedy Capital Mngmt, a Missouri-based fund reported 181,823 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Taylor Frigon Mngmt Ltd invested in 48,240 shares. Us Financial Bank De has 0% invested in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Great West Life Assurance Comm Can owns 5,526 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated Retail Bank has 0.01% invested in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) for 6,611 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has 478,041 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wexford LP holds 0.1% or 27,990 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0.01% or 290,209 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Invest Mgmt Grp Limited Liability owns 248,994 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. 32,000 were accumulated by Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al. Proshare Advisors Ltd Co has 4,722 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $1.89 million activity. Ogawa Richard sold $6,441 worth of Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) on Friday, February 8. $1.48M worth of stock was sold by Tamer Ford on Tuesday, February 12. Torten Ron also sold $1,846 worth of Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) shares.

More notable recent Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Inphi Corporation Announces Q1 2019 Results NYSE:IPHI – GlobeNewswire” on April 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Inphi Showcases Porrima 400G Gen2 Single-Lambda PAM4 DSP with Integrated CMOS Driver Demonstration at OFC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on March 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Inphi Appoints Eric Hayes to Lead its Networking Interconnect Business – GlobeNewswire” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Inphi’s (NYSE:IPHI) Shareholders Feel About Its 280% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Acacia Communications (ACIA) Peers on Watch Following Takeover – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.09B and $213.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 5,509 shares to 222,801 shares, valued at $13.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 201,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09M shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).