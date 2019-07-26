Twin Focus Capital Partners Boosted Stake in Encana (ECA) by $392,763; Boeing Co (BA) Share Price Declined While Manchester Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $308,991

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 187.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc bought 56,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,109 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.56% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $4.19. About 23.94 million shares traded or 5.13% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – Encana strengthens its condensate-focused growth plan in the Montney with innovative midstream agreement; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – SALES PROCEEDS RECEIVED BY ENCANA UNDER TRANSACTION ARE APPROXIMATELY C$39 MLN; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA REACHES PACT WITH KEYERA PARTNERSHIP, A UNIT OF KEYERA; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB, CURRENTLY ESTIMATED AT A TOTAL OF ABOUT C$105 MLN

Manchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 14.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc sold 811 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,933 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, down from 5,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $345.23. About 3.03 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 03/04/2018 – India’s Jet Airways agrees to buy 75 Boeing 737 MAX jets worth $8.8 bln; 10/04/2018 – Boeing-Lion Air Deal Valued at Approximately $6.24 Billion at List Prices; 28/03/2018 – BOC AVIATION LTD 2588.HK – UNIT AGREED TO PURCHASE SIX 787-9 AIRCRAFTS FROM BOEING FOR US$1.69 BLN; 08/03/2018 – American to Retire 45 Boeing 737s in Next Two Years (Correct); 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Airbus moves to comply with WTO subsidies ruling; 08/05/2018 – Boeing, Lufthansa Group Complete Order for Four 777 Airplanes; 10/04/2018 – BOEING QTRLY TOTAL 737 DELIVERIES WERE 132 UNITS; 25/04/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: 4 cool things about Boeing’s Starliner space capsule (Video); 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Boeing Capital Ratings at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – Boeing has about $20 billion in agreements with Iranian airlines for planes – but Trump’s plan to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal puts them in jeopardy

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “DOJ extends Boeing probe to 787 Dreamliner – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Boeing (BA) Q2 EPS and Revenue Miss Consensus by Wide Margin – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Troubles: Earnings Outlook And Macro Effects – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dark Clouds Above Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Boeingâ€™s Troubles in a Nutshell – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M worth of stock. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. $10.50M worth of stock was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.75% or 15,569 shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset Management LP stated it has 112,599 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsr owns 5,063 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Rdl Finance Incorporated holds 0.3% or 1,146 shares in its portfolio. Markston Int Llc has 103,761 shares. Asset Mngmt One Limited owns 295,958 shares. Wisconsin-based First Business Serv has invested 0.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Tortoise Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 305 shares stake. Eagle Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. Tirschwell Loewy Inc holds 0.16% or 3,009 shares. Roundview Cap Limited Co holds 0.65% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7,175 shares. Autus Asset Llc accumulated 539 shares. Suvretta Cap Management Ltd Liability accumulated 506,344 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,344 shares. Arete Wealth Ltd Company has 0.19% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,375 shares.

Manchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.59B and $783.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5,832 shares to 45,444 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 10,213 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).