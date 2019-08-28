Twin Focus Capital Partners Boosted Its Holding in Encana (ECA) by $392,763; Adams Express Company Cut Its Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) as Stock Value Rose

Adams Express Company decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 12.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company sold 41,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 298,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.19 million, down from 339,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 2.72 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/05/2018 – JP Morgan Chase Buys New 1% Position in Gold Standard Ventures; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Intrepid European Adds Erste, Exits Vivendi; 30/04/2018 – INDONESIA REINSTATES JPMORGAN AS BOND DEALER FROM MAY 2; 19/04/2018 – Cerebus appoints ex-JPMorgan COO as president; 15/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan – Global Healthcare Adds Merck & Co, Cuts Bayer; 14/05/2018 – Charter Communications at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – SWISS LIFE HOLDING AG SLHN.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 370 FROM SFR 350; 14/05/2018 – Interpublic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 187.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc bought 56,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 86,109 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $4.335. About 5.59 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 21/03/2018 Encana Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Keyera, Encana to Develop Liquids Hub, Natural-Gas Processing, Liquids Stabilization Plant; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES FY CAPEX $1.8B TO $1.9B; 08/05/2018 – Encana Access Event Set By National Bank Financial for May. 15; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp to Own Project, Provide Processing Services to Encana; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIALS CONTINUING TO WIDEN; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Will Acquire and Fund the Remaining Development of Encana’s Pipestone Liquids Hub and Encana’s Planned Pipestone Processing Facility; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB AND ENCANA’S PLANNED PIPESTONE PROCESSING FACILITY; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Rating Outlook Changed to Stable From Positive

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.09B and $213.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,187 shares to 13,117 shares, valued at $3.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 11,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,630 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gp holds 1.04% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 261.16M shares. Northeast Invest accumulated 211,967 shares. Gould Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation Ca has 0.11% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Soros Fund Management Ltd holds 0.5% or 212,244 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt holds 2.02% or 121,829 shares. 5,188 were accumulated by Nadler Fincl Grp Inc. Perkins Coie Co has 0.14% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Maltese Cap Mngmt Limited Com has 128,100 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 6,140 shares for 2.19% of their portfolio. Citizens & Northern has invested 2.37% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Dillon stated it has 1.01% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Point72 Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.07% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Guardian Capital Lp has 1.51% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 99,699 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 84,575 shares or 5.68% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 1.67 million shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) by 65,900 shares to 131,800 shares, valued at $7.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 23,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 10.91 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.