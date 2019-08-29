Twin Focus Capital Partners Boosted Its Encana (ECA) Holding by $392,763; Harbour Investment Management Has Lowered Its Boeing Company (BA) Position by $379,857 as Stock Price Declined

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 187.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc bought 56,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 86,109 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.02B market cap company. The stock increased 3.01% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $4.45. About 16.43 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F; 29/03/2018 – ENCANA CORP SAYS ON MARCH 28, ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDING AGREEMENT, TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 16, 2015 – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Upgrade Reflects Rising Production From Montney and Permian, Which Will Support Credit Metrics; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB AND ENCANA’S PLANNED PIPESTONE PROCESSING FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – Encana Skirts North American Pipeline Messes for Stronger Prices; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Will Acquire and Fund the Remaining Development of Encana’s Pipestone Liquids Hub and Encana’s Planned Pipestone Processing Facility; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Encana at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Stable; 01/05/2018 – Encana delivers solid first quarter financial results; company on track to deliver more than 30 percent annual production growt; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES EXECUTING FULL BUYBACK PROGRAM; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – ENTERED 20-YR INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT AND MIDSTREAM SERVICE AGREEMENT WITH ENCANA

Harbour Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 33.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbour Investment Management Llc sold 997 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,010 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, down from 3,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbour Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $362.85. About 1.77 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – TorontoStar: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti International; 24/04/2018 – Boeing’s Aurora: Reaches Agreement With Darpa to Transition X-Plane Program Technology to Commercial Applications; 13/03/2018 – BOEING NET ORDERS FOR 2018 AT 34 AS OF FEB. 28; 15/03/2018 – BA: News of the fall of a US Chinook helicopter at the Iraqi-Syrian border – ! $BA; 12/03/2018 – BOEING, TURKISH AIRLINES FINALIZE DEAL FOR UP TO 30 787 DREAMLI; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO: BLUE ORIGIN, SPACEX DRAWING ENERGY, FUNDS TO SPACE; 18/05/2018 – INDIA’S JET AIRWAYS PLANNING FOLLOW-ON BOEING 737 MAX ORDER; 31/05/2018 – BOEING STILL SEEKING TARGETED ACQUISITIONS: CEO; 10/04/2018 – BOEING BA.N – AIRLINE PURCHASED 50 OF BOEING’S NEW 737 MAX 10 AIRPLANE; 08/05/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Boeing says will consult with U.S. on ‘next steps’ after Iran announcement

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.09B and $213.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 8,284 shares to 15,149 shares, valued at $817,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 11,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,630 shares, and cut its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 37.64 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.