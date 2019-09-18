Twin Disc (TWIN) Shareholder Skylands Capital Has Increased Its Stake by $366,570; Senator Investment Group LP Has Lifted Its Stake in Facebook (FB) as Stock Value Rose

Senator Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 46.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp bought 445,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.40M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $270.20 million, up from 955,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $536.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $188.08. About 9.75M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/04/2018 – Facebook Must Face Group Suit Claiming It Stole Biometric Data; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s largest shareholders are Vanguard, Fidelity, BlackRock and State Street; 15/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Made $1.37B in Net Purchases of Facebook (Video); 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 08/05/2018 – TransMedia Group Retained By ‘TraceFree’ The First Completely Anonymous And Secure Browser That Allows Users To Control Their Private Info On Sites Like Facebook And Google; 19/04/2018 – Doina Chiacu: Exclusive: Facebook to put 1.5 billion users out of reach of new EU privacy law; 26/04/2018 – Sheryl Sandberg delivered a passionate, defiant defense of Facebook’s business; 20/03/2018 – FTC Probing Facebook Over Data Use by Cambridge Analytica–Update; 09/04/2018 – VIAVI Presents Latest Advancements in Optics at SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing Conference 2018; 02/04/2018 – Indonesia Threatens to Shut Down Facebook if Privacy Breached

Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in Twin Disc Inc (TWIN) by 31.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 24,438 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.34% . The hedge fund held 101,938 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54M, up from 77,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Twin Disc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $175.86 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $13.19. About 39,820 shares traded. Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) has declined 52.70% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TWIN News: 19/04/2018 DJ Twin Disc incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TWIN); 26/04/2018 – Twin Disc Celebrates 100 Years of Making Horsepower Work; 07/05/2018 – TWIN DISC INC – SIX-MONTH BACKLOG AT MARCH 30, 2018, WAS $116.3 MLN COMPARED TO $46.4 MLN AT JUNE 30, 2017; 27/04/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 18.23% STAKE IN TWIN DISC INCORPORATED; 24/04/2018 – Twin Disc to Attend 50th Offshore Technology Conference; 21/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Twin Disc, Cousins Properties, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, ProAssurance,; 07/05/2018 – Twin Disc 3Q EPS 37c

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90B and $5.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 200,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $118.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41 million and $727.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 12,300 shares to 3,400 shares, valued at $208,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 12,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 214,000 shares, and cut its stake in Orbcomm Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC).

