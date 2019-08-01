Twin Disc, (TWIN) Reaches $12.00 Yearly Low; P2 Capital Partners Has Upped By $8.82 Million Its Maximus (MMS) Stake

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased Maximus Inc (MMS) stake by 13.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. P2 Capital Partners Llc acquired 125,929 shares as Maximus Inc (MMS)’s stock rose 0.73%. The P2 Capital Partners Llc holds 1.07 million shares with $76.13 million value, up from 946,665 last quarter. Maximus Inc now has $4.72 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $73.9. About 24,077 shares traded. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 15.00% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q Rev $612.8M; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS GETS 5-YR DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT SERVICES CONTRACT REBID; 11/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.045 per Share; 10/05/2018 – Maximus Cuts FY View To Rev $2.4B-$2.44B; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS: CONTRACT INCLUDES AN ADDED 15 EMPLOYMENT SERVICE AREAS; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS Awarded Five-Yr Australian Disability Employment Services Contract Rebid; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS Awarded Five-Year Australian Disability Employment Services Contract Rebid; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS INC – PERFORMANCE-BASED CONTRACT, WHICH BEGINS ON JULY 1, 2018, HAS AN ESTIMATED REVENUE RANGE OF $250 MLN TO $300 MLN (USD) OVER FIVE YEARS; 12/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Center for Health Literacy Honored with ClearMark Award of Distinction by the Center for Plain Language

The stock of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) hit a new 52-week low and has $11.52 target or 4.00% below today’s $12.00 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $157.18 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 1 by Barchart.com. If the $11.52 price target is reached, the company will be worth $6.29 million less. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12. About 12,541 shares traded. Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) has declined 52.70% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TWIN News: 07/05/2018 – TWIN DISC INC – SIX-MONTH BACKLOG AT MARCH 30, 2018, WAS $116.3 MLN COMPARED TO $46.4 MLN AT JUNE 30, 2017; 26/04/2018 – Twin Disc Celebrates 100 Years of Making Horsepower Work; 07/05/2018 – Twin Disc 3Q EPS 37c; 27/04/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 18.23% STAKE IN TWIN DISC INCORPORATED; 24/04/2018 – Twin Disc to Attend 50th Offshore Technology Conference; 21/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Twin Disc, Cousins Properties, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, ProAssurance,; 19/04/2018 DJ Twin Disc incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TWIN)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $470,290 activity. Shares for $470,290 were sold by LEDERER PAUL R on Tuesday, February 12.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $157.18 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Manufacturing and Distribution. It has a 8.63 P/E ratio. It offers marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4.