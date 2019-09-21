Twin Disc (TWIN) Holder Skylands Capital Lifted Stake; Wns Holdings LTD (WNS) Holder Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Upped Its Position by $1.13 Million as Stock Price Rose

Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in Twin Disc Inc (TWIN) by 31.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 24,438 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.34% . The hedge fund held 101,938 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54 million, up from 77,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Twin Disc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.79M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.04% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $11.76. About 95,379 shares traded or 127.36% up from the average. Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) has declined 52.70% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TWIN News: 21/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Twin Disc, Cousins Properties, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, ProAssurance,; 19/04/2018 DJ Twin Disc incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TWIN); 24/04/2018 – Twin Disc to Attend 50th Offshore Technology Conference; 27/04/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 18.23% STAKE IN TWIN DISC INCORPORATED; 07/05/2018 – TWIN DISC INC – SIX-MONTH BACKLOG AT MARCH 30, 2018, WAS $116.3 MLN COMPARED TO $46.4 MLN AT JUNE 30, 2017; 07/05/2018 – Twin Disc 3Q EPS 37c; 26/04/2018 – Twin Disc Celebrates 100 Years of Making Horsepower Work

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (WNS) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc bought 19,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.25% . The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.33 million, up from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wns Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $60.64. About 138,039 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 29.56% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41 million and $727.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 2,350 shares to 15,475 shares, valued at $7.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 25,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,000 shares, and cut its stake in Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 6 investors sold TWIN shares while 17 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 7.49 million shares or 0.75% more from 7.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dc Ltd invested 1.31% in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN). Retail Bank Of America Corporation De reported 8,571 shares. Morgan Dempsey Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN). Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 0% in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN). 1 are owned by Huntington Fincl Bank. Invesco accumulated 14,748 shares. Ameritas Prtn has 0% invested in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) for 749 shares. Northern Tru Corp invested in 0% or 120,807 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) or 433,056 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0% in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN). Granite Invest Prtn Ltd Co has 0.03% invested in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN). State Street Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 50,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lpl Ltd invested in 0% or 30,200 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN).

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $962.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 4,700 shares to 69,317 shares, valued at $12.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 13,689 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,126 shares, and cut its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

