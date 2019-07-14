Twin Disc Incorporated (TWIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

As Diversified Machinery businesses, Twin Disc Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) and GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twin Disc Incorporated 16 0.62 N/A 1.37 10.98 GrafTech International Ltd. 12 1.73 N/A 2.81 4.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Twin Disc Incorporated and GrafTech International Ltd. GrafTech International Ltd. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Twin Disc Incorporated. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Twin Disc Incorporated’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than GrafTech International Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Twin Disc Incorporated and GrafTech International Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twin Disc Incorporated 0.00% 10.1% 5.5% GrafTech International Ltd. 0.00% -83% 54.3%

Liquidity

Twin Disc Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, GrafTech International Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. GrafTech International Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Twin Disc Incorporated.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Twin Disc Incorporated and GrafTech International Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 62.9% and 0%. Twin Disc Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 0.4%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twin Disc Incorporated -0.73% -10.3% -12.34% -20.44% -46.77% 2.1% GrafTech International Ltd. -7.48% -19.53% -20.38% -26.55% -37.37% -1.66%

For the past year Twin Disc Incorporated had bullish trend while GrafTech International Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Twin Disc Incorporated beats GrafTech International Ltd.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. It offers marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems. The company also provides non-twin disc manufactured products. It serves customers primarily in the commercial, pleasure craft, and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government, and industrial markets through a direct sales force and distributor network. Twin Disc, Incorporated was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells synthetic and natural graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which are components of the conductive power systems used to produce steel and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes. The company sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Independence, Ohio. GrafTech International Ltd. is a subsidiary of BCP IV GrafTech Holdings LP.