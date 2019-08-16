Twin Disc Incorporated (TWIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS)

This is a contrast between Twin Disc Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) and Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Diversified Machinery and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twin Disc Incorporated 15 0.43 N/A 1.37 8.80 Flowserve Corporation 48 1.45 N/A 1.19 42.11

Demonstrates Twin Disc Incorporated and Flowserve Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Flowserve Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Twin Disc Incorporated. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Twin Disc Incorporated has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flowserve Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twin Disc Incorporated 0.00% 10.1% 5.5% Flowserve Corporation 0.00% 9.9% 3.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.97 beta indicates that Twin Disc Incorporated is 97.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Flowserve Corporation has beta of 1.62 which is 62.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Twin Disc Incorporated is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, Flowserve Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Twin Disc Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Flowserve Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Twin Disc Incorporated and Flowserve Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Twin Disc Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Flowserve Corporation 1 1 1 2.33

Flowserve Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $51 average price target and a 20.60% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Twin Disc Incorporated and Flowserve Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 63.7% and 0%. Twin Disc Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, Flowserve Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twin Disc Incorporated -5.7% -17.84% -36.34% -32.46% -52.7% -18.17% Flowserve Corporation -4.96% -6.4% 2.23% 14.67% 15.54% 31.59%

For the past year Twin Disc Incorporated has -18.17% weaker performance while Flowserve Corporation has 31.59% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Flowserve Corporation beats Twin Disc Incorporated.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. It offers marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems. The company also provides non-twin disc manufactured products. It serves customers primarily in the commercial, pleasure craft, and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government, and industrial markets through a direct sales force and distributor network. Twin Disc, Incorporated was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD). The EPD segment offers custom and other engineered pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, and related services, as well as manufactures gas-lubricated mechanical seal that is used in high-speed compressors. The IPD segment provides pre-configured engineered pumps and pump systems, and related products and services, including submersible motors and specialty products. The FCD segment offers industrial valve and automation solutions comprising isolation and control valves, actuation, controls, and related equipment; and energy management products, such as steam traps, boiler controls and condensate, and energy recovery systems. The FCD segmentÂ’s products are used to control, direct, and manage the flow of liquids and gases. The company also offers aftermarket equipment services consisting of installation, advanced diagnostics, repair, and retrofitting. It primarily serves oil and gas, chemical, power generation, and water management markets, as well as general industries that include mining and ore processing, pharmaceuticals, pulp and paper, food and beverage, and other smaller applications. The company distributes its products through direct sales, distributors, and sales representatives. Flowserve Corporation was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.