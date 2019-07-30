Twin Disc Incorporated (TWIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Twin Disc Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) and Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN), both competing one another are Diversified Machinery companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twin Disc Incorporated 16 0.52 N/A 1.37 10.98 Broadwind Energy Inc. 2 0.23 N/A -1.30 0.00

Demonstrates Twin Disc Incorporated and Broadwind Energy Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twin Disc Incorporated 0.00% 10.1% 5.5% Broadwind Energy Inc. 0.00% -41.2% -18.3%

Volatility and Risk

Twin Disc Incorporated has a beta of 2.09 and its 109.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Broadwind Energy Inc.’s 86.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.86 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Twin Disc Incorporated are 3 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Broadwind Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Twin Disc Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Broadwind Energy Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Twin Disc Incorporated and Broadwind Energy Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62.9% and 40.4%. 0.4% are Twin Disc Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 8.5% are Broadwind Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twin Disc Incorporated -0.73% -10.3% -12.34% -20.44% -46.77% 2.1% Broadwind Energy Inc. -3.54% 4.12% 27.34% -8.29% -27.16% 36.15%

For the past year Twin Disc Incorporated’s stock price has smaller growth than Broadwind Energy Inc.

Summary

Twin Disc Incorporated beats Broadwind Energy Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. It offers marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems. The company also provides non-twin disc manufactured products. It serves customers primarily in the commercial, pleasure craft, and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government, and industrial markets through a direct sales force and distributor network. Twin Disc, Incorporated was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.

Broadwind Energy, Inc. provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Towers and Weldments, and Gearing. The Towers and Weldments segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines, as well as specialty fabrications and specialty weldments for mining and other industrial customers. The Gearing segment engineers, builds, and remanufactures precision gears and gearing systems for oil and gas, wind energy, mining, steel, and other industrial applications. The company serves various wind energy customers, such as wind turbine manufacturers, wind farm operators, and wind farm developers. Broadwind Energy, Inc. sells its products through its sales force and manufacturers' representatives. The company was formerly known as Tower Tech Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Broadwind Energy, Inc. in 2008. Broadwind Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Cicero, Illinois.