Twin Disc Incorporated (TWIN) and Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) Comparison side by side

Since Twin Disc Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) and Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) are part of the Diversified Machinery industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twin Disc Incorporated 14 0.55 N/A 1.37 8.80 Nordson Corporation 137 3.84 N/A 5.51 25.73

Table 1 demonstrates Twin Disc Incorporated and Nordson Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Nordson Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Twin Disc Incorporated. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Twin Disc Incorporated’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Twin Disc Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) and Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twin Disc Incorporated 0.00% 10.1% 5.5% Nordson Corporation 0.00% 22.4% 9.3%

Volatility & Risk

Twin Disc Incorporated has a 1.97 beta, while its volatility is 97.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Nordson Corporation on the other hand, has 1.22 beta which makes it 22.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Twin Disc Incorporated is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, Nordson Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Twin Disc Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Nordson Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Twin Disc Incorporated and Nordson Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Twin Disc Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Nordson Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Nordson Corporation has a consensus target price of $125, with potential downside of -13.98%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Twin Disc Incorporated and Nordson Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 63.7% and 71.8%. Twin Disc Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, Nordson Corporation has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twin Disc Incorporated -5.7% -17.84% -36.34% -32.46% -52.7% -18.17% Nordson Corporation -0.97% 0.03% -1.82% 9.65% 7.53% 18.69%

For the past year Twin Disc Incorporated has -18.17% weaker performance while Nordson Corporation has 18.69% stronger performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Nordson Corporation beats Twin Disc Incorporated.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. It offers marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems. The company also provides non-twin disc manufactured products. It serves customers primarily in the commercial, pleasure craft, and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government, and industrial markets through a direct sales force and distributor network. Twin Disc, Incorporated was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for applying adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and continuous roll goods; and assembling plastic, metal, and wood products in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as manufacturing continuous roll goods. This segment also offers automated adhesive dispensing systems for packaged goods industries; and components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream. The companyÂ’s Advanced Technology Systems segment offers automated dispensing systems for attachment, protection, and coating of fluids, as well as related gas plasma treatment systems for cleaning and conditioning surfaces prior to dispense; precision manual and semi-automated dispensers, plastic molded syringes, cartridges, tips, fluid connection components, tubing, and catheters to apply and control the flow of adhesives, sealants, lubricants, and biomaterials; and bond testing, and automated optical and X-ray inspection systems for use in the electronics, medical, and related industries. Its Industrial Coating Systems segment provides automated and manual dispensing products and systems to apply multiple component adhesive and sealant materials; dispensing and curing systems to coat and cure containers; systems to apply liquid paints and coatings to consumer and industrial products; and systems to apply powder paints and coatings to metal, plastic, and wood products, as well as ultraviolet equipment for use in curing and drying operations for specialty coatings, semiconductor materials, and paints. The company markets its products through its direct sales force, distributors, and sales representatives worldwide. Nordson Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.