Twin Disc Incorporated (TWIN) and Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) Contrasting side by side

Twin Disc Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) and Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) compete against each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twin Disc Incorporated 14 0.56 N/A 1.37 8.80 Flowserve Corporation 48 1.66 N/A 1.19 42.11

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Twin Disc Incorporated and Flowserve Corporation. Flowserve Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Twin Disc Incorporated. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Twin Disc Incorporated is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twin Disc Incorporated 0.00% 10.1% 5.5% Flowserve Corporation 0.00% 9.9% 3.5%

Risk & Volatility

Twin Disc Incorporated is 97.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.97. Flowserve Corporation’s 62.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.62 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Twin Disc Incorporated are 3 and 1.2. Competitively, Flowserve Corporation has 2.2 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Twin Disc Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Flowserve Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Twin Disc Incorporated and Flowserve Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Twin Disc Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Flowserve Corporation 1 1 1 2.33

Flowserve Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $51 average price target and a 5.72% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Twin Disc Incorporated and Flowserve Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 63.7% and 0% respectively. 0.4% are Twin Disc Incorporated’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are Flowserve Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twin Disc Incorporated -5.7% -17.84% -36.34% -32.46% -52.7% -18.17% Flowserve Corporation -4.96% -6.4% 2.23% 14.67% 15.54% 31.59%

For the past year Twin Disc Incorporated has -18.17% weaker performance while Flowserve Corporation has 31.59% stronger performance.

Summary

Flowserve Corporation beats on 7 of the 11 factors Twin Disc Incorporated.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. It offers marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems. The company also provides non-twin disc manufactured products. It serves customers primarily in the commercial, pleasure craft, and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government, and industrial markets through a direct sales force and distributor network. Twin Disc, Incorporated was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD). The EPD segment offers custom and other engineered pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, and related services, as well as manufactures gas-lubricated mechanical seal that is used in high-speed compressors. The IPD segment provides pre-configured engineered pumps and pump systems, and related products and services, including submersible motors and specialty products. The FCD segment offers industrial valve and automation solutions comprising isolation and control valves, actuation, controls, and related equipment; and energy management products, such as steam traps, boiler controls and condensate, and energy recovery systems. The FCD segmentÂ’s products are used to control, direct, and manage the flow of liquids and gases. The company also offers aftermarket equipment services consisting of installation, advanced diagnostics, repair, and retrofitting. It primarily serves oil and gas, chemical, power generation, and water management markets, as well as general industries that include mining and ore processing, pharmaceuticals, pulp and paper, food and beverage, and other smaller applications. The company distributes its products through direct sales, distributors, and sales representatives. Flowserve Corporation was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.