Twin Disc Incorporated (TWIN) and Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Twin Disc Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) and Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Diversified Machinery and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twin Disc Incorporated 11 7.49 9.57M 1.37 8.80 Dover Corporation 95 1.56 143.36M 4.16 23.26

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Twin Disc Incorporated and Dover Corporation. Dover Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Twin Disc Incorporated. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Twin Disc Incorporated’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Dover Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twin Disc Incorporated 88,365,650.97% 10.1% 5.5% Dover Corporation 150,335,570.47% 21.3% 7%

Risk and Volatility

Twin Disc Incorporated has a beta of 1.97 and its 97.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Dover Corporation’s 47.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.47 beta.

Liquidity

Twin Disc Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Dover Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. Twin Disc Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dover Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Twin Disc Incorporated and Dover Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Twin Disc Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Dover Corporation 0 2 2 2.50

Dover Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $108 average price target and a 13.68% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Twin Disc Incorporated and Dover Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 63.7% and 88%. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Twin Disc Incorporated’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Dover Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twin Disc Incorporated -5.7% -17.84% -36.34% -32.46% -52.7% -18.17% Dover Corporation -0.88% -5.36% -0.49% 9.04% 19.55% 36.5%

For the past year Twin Disc Incorporated has -18.17% weaker performance while Dover Corporation has 36.5% stronger performance.

Summary

Dover Corporation beats on 13 of the 14 factors Twin Disc Incorporated.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. It offers marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems. The company also provides non-twin disc manufactured products. It serves customers primarily in the commercial, pleasure craft, and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government, and industrial markets through a direct sales force and distributor network. Twin Disc, Incorporated was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.

Dover Corporation manufactures and sells a range of equipment and components, specialty systems, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels to drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets. The Fluids segment focuses on the safe handling of critical fluids across the retail fueling, chemical, hygienic, oil and gas, and industrial markets. This segment also manufactures connectors for use in various bio-processing applications; and pumps and compressors that are used to transfer liquid and bulk products in various markets, including refined fuels, LPG, food/sanitary, transportation, and chemical process industries. The Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment manufactures refrigeration systems, refrigeration display cases, specialty glass, commercial glass refrigerator and freezer doors, and brazed heat exchangers; and electrical distribution products and engineering services, commercial food service equipment, cook-chill production systems, custom food storage and preparation products, kitchen ventilation systems, conveyer systems, and beverage can-making machinery. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.