Twin Capital Management Upped Its Holding in Simon Property Group Com (SPG) as Market Valuation Declined; Icici Bank Adr (IBN) Shareholder Somerset Capital Management Llp Has Increased Its Position by $1.41 Million as Stock Price Rose

Twin Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc Com (SPG) by 93.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc bought 3,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The hedge fund held 6,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07M, up from 3,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Simon Property Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $154.47. About 310,246 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 17/05/2018 – Simon To Open Seven UNTUCKit Stores At Key U.S. Locations In 2018; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP SAYS CFO ANDREW JUSTER TO RETIRE; 10/04/2018 – PRAKASH CONSTROWELL -ACQUISITION OF SPG MULTITRADE COULD NOT HAPPEN AS TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT MET WITHIN TIMEFRAME; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL STARTS; CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Base Minimun Rent Rose 3.2%; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Portfolio Net Operating Income Rose 4.8%; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Rev $1.4B; 19/03/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF ANDREW JUSTER; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $12.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Somerset Capital Management Llp increased its stake in Icici Bank Adr (IBN) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp bought 117,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 6.63M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.52M, up from 6.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Icici Bank Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.81B market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $12.72. About 4.70M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 25/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD – GOT NOTICE FROM SEBI REQUIRING RESPONSES ON MATTERS RELATING TO ALLEGED NON-COMPLIANCE WITH CERTAIN PROVISIONS OF LISTING AGREEMENT; 12/04/2018 – ICICI loan enquiry: IT sends second notice; CBI questions 2 executives; 08/03/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Bank rise 300 pts; SBI, ICICI Bank rally 3%; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: ICICI BANK 4Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.24%; 06/05/2018 – BTVI: ‘ICICI Bank board to meet on Monday; CEO loan issue may come up’; 16/04/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CO RESPONDED TO SEBI FOR CLARIFICATION ON NEWS REPORTS; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS “BOARD HAS FULL CONFIDENCE AND REPOSES FULL FAITH IN BANK’S MD&CEO CHANDA KOCHHAR”; 25/05/2018 – ICICI: SEBI NOTICE ISSUED AFTER INITIAL RESPONSES ON QUERIES; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK EXEC SAYS LOT OF STRESS HAS ALREADY BEEN RECOGNISED; 30/03/2018 – Times of India: CBI begins initial check into charges against ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s husband

More notable recent ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “36 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on September 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Netflix, InspireMD, Roku, McDermott, California Resources – Nasdaq” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ICICI Bank – Know The Risks First – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “OptimumBank Holdings leads financial gainers, Wins Finance Holdings and eHealth the only losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “28 Stocks Moving in Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Somerset Capital Management Llp, which manages about $3.32B and $456.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci India Etf (INDA) by 147,287 shares to 626,128 shares, valued at $22.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P India Nifty 50 Dtc (INDY) by 96,633 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 255,249 shares, and cut its stake in Cia Cervecerias Adr (NYSE:CCU).

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03 million and $1.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation Co (NYSE:BAC) by 313,763 shares to 754,172 shares, valued at $21.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc Com New (NYSE:C) by 118,317 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,933 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corp Com (NASDAQ:LRCX).

More notable recent Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Forever 21 weighs bankruptcy filing – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Forget What Simon Says, Listen To What Mr. Market Is Saying – Seeking Alpha” published on April 19, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “4 new retailers open at Arizona Mills – Phoenix Business Journal” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Simon Property declares $2.10 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “4 Catalysts For Simon Property Group To Narrow The Discount: Shares Are A Conviction Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.